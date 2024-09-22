Suspect flees deadly hit-and-run in Dormont, county police investigating

DORMONT, Pa. (KDKA) - County police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened late on Saturday night.

According to police, just before 11 p.m., they were alerted to a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle near the intersection of Pioneer and West Liberty Avenues in Dormont.

Once they arrived, they found the motorcyclist had been critically injured and he was taken to the hospital where he ultimately died.

The biker was identified as 23-year-old Christian Sluka.

Early investigation shows that the driver of a red Ford Taurus hit the motorcycle and then fled on foot along with a woman and a small child.

Allegheny County Police along with Dormont Police have said they are in the process of identifying the three people from the Ford Taurus.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the county police tipline at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

This is a developing story, stay with KDKA on air and online.