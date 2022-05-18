2022 Pennsylvania primary election: Oz-McCormick, Lee-Irwin races too close to call

2022 Pennsylvania primary election: Oz-McCormick, Lee-Irwin races too close to callget the free app
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Democrats and Republicans in Pennsylvania went to the polls on Tuesday to cast their ballots in the state's primary election.
Voters selected the candidates who will represent their parties in the upcoming general election in November. Some of the top races include U.S. senator, governor, lieutenant governor, and other state and local representatives.
The polls were open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information, you can find our Election Guide here.
Follow along for updates.
Two races remain too close to call
It's been approximately 10 hours since the polls closed on Tuesday and two hotly contested races remain too close to call.
The Republican primary race for U.S. Senate is less than 3,000 votes apart, with Dr. Mehmet Oz leading against Dave McCormick.
In the Democratic primary race for the U.S. House of Representatives in Pennsylvania's 12th District, Summer Lee holds a lead of just over 400 votes over Steve Irwin.
Too close to call
The race for the Republican nomination for U.S. senator is too close to call.
Businessman and hedge fund CEO Dave McCormick and TV celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz are neck and neck.
As of 12:15 a.m., with 96.9 percent of votes counted, McCormick has 382,282 votes, compared to 380,809 votes for Oz. Kathy Barnett is a distant third with 302,898 votes.
The three are vying to be their party's nominee to replace U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey. Both Oz and McCormick said to not expect results Tuesday night, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer's Jonathan Tamari.
State Lt. Gov. John Fetterman won the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate, the AP projects.
The race for the Democratic nomination in the 12th Congressional District is also neck and neck. The primary has turned into a close race between Steve Irwin and state Rep. Summer Lee.
As of 12:13 a.m., Lee leads Irwin by a count of 46,515 to 45,992.
Republican DelRosso wins Lt. Gov nomination
Carrie Lewis DelRosso has won the Republican primary for lieutenant governor, the AP projects.
She beat out a list of candidates that includes Rick Saccone and Teddy Daniels. The state representative for the 33rd District will run alongside Doug Mastriano, who won the party's bid for governor on Tuesday.
State Rep. Austin Davis won the Democratic nomination for lieutenant governor, the AP reports.
17th District nominees
The results are in for Pennsylvania's 17th Congressional District nominees.
Jeremy Shaffer has won the Republican nomination and Chris Deluzio has won the Democratic nomination, the AP projects.
The district includes most of the suburbs of Allegheny County and all of Beaver County. The two will face off in the November general election to replace Conor Lamb.
Democrat Davis wins Lt. Gov nomination
Austin Davis has won the Democratic nomination for lieutenant governor, the AP projects.
The state House representative is nominated Democratic governor candidate Josh Shapiro's choice to be lieutenant governor. Davis beat out Brian Sims and Ray Sosa.
State Rep. Carrie Lewis DelRosso won the Republican primary for lieutenant governor, according to the AP.
Mastriano wins Republican nomination
State Senator Doug Mastriano has won the Republican nomination for governor of Pennsylvania, the AP projects.
Mastriano beat out a lengthy list of candidates, including former U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta, former U.S. Attorney Bill McSwain and businessman Dave White.
He received an endorsement from former President Donald Trump over the weekend.
Mastriano will face Democratic nominee Josh Shapiro in the November general election. Gov. Tom Wolf is term-limited.
You can watch part of his victory speech below.
Biden endorses Fetterman
After winning the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in the state, John Fetterman received a major endorsement.
President Joe Biden tweeted Tuesday that electing Fetterman "would be a big step forward for Pennsylvania's working people."
Fetterman wins Democratic nomination
Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman has won the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, the AP projects.
Fetterman, who suffered a stroke on Friday, beat U.S. Rep Conor Lamb, state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta and Jenkintown Borough Council member Alexandria Khalil to advance to the general election in November.
He will face the winner of the Republican primary in a race to fill the seat of retiring Senate Republican Pat Toomey.
Fetterman said he will fully recover from the stroke, but he is still in the hospital on Tuesday after undergoing a procedure to implant a pacemaker.
Second Lady Gisele Fetterman spoke on his behalf at his watch party.
"From the bottom of our hearts, John and I want to thank you for everything," she said.
You can watch her full speech below.
McCormick's watch party
KDKA-TV's Erika Stanish is at U.S. Senate candidate Dave McCormick's watch party in Pittsburgh's East Liberty neighborhood.
Follow her on Twitter @Erika_Stanish for updates throughout the night.
Shapiro is the nominee
(AP) — Pennsylvania Democrats have made their choice for governor official, handing the nomination to second-term state Attorney General Josh Shapiro.
Shapiro was unopposed for the Democratic nomination. The incumbent, Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, is term-limited.
Shapiro, 48, from the Philadelphia suburb of Abington, spent the primary campaign season raising money and working to boost his pick for lieutenant governor ahead of what is expected to be a grueling fall campaign.
He is a former state lawmaker and county commissioner whose record as attorney general includes the production of a 2018 report into child sexual abuse among the state's Catholic churches.
Shapiro's advertising in recent weeks has included spots introducing him to voters, but he also has targeted state Sen. Doug Mastriano as the Republican gubernatorial candidate emerged from the large primary field as a front-runner.
Polls closed
The polls have officially closed in Pennsylvania. Anyone in line at 8 p.m. is still allowed to vote.
As of 8 p.m., Allegheny County said 90,909 mail-in and absentee ballots were scanned.
Fetterman out of surgery
Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, underwent a successful procedure to implant a pacemaker and defibrillator, his campaign announced.
The procedure began at 3:15 p.m. and Fetterman was released at 5:56 p.m. on Tuesday.
"He has been given the all-clear that it was successful. He is resting at the hospital and recovering well. John continues to improve every day, and he is still on track for a full recovery," Joe Valvello, Fetterman's director of communications, said in a release.
Printing error affects mailed ballots
(AP) — An error by a company that prints ballots for several Pennsylvania counties made thousands of mail-in ballots unreadable Tuesday as voters were deciding hotly contested primaries for governor and U.S. Senate in one of the nation's most important battleground states.
Officials in Lancaster County, the state's sixth most populous, said the problem involved at least 21,000 mailed ballots, only a third of which were scanning properly. The glitch will force election workers to redo ballots that can't be read by the machine, a laborious process expected to take several days. Officials in the GOP-controlled county pledged that all the ballots will be counted eventually.
"Citizens deserve to have accurate results from elections and they deserve to have them on election night, not days later," Josh Parsons, a Republican and vice chair of the county board of commissioners, said at a news conference. "But because of this, we're not going to have final election results from these mail ballots for probably several days, so that is very, very frustrating to us."
The Lancaster Board of Elections, of which Parsons is a member, renewed its criticism of a 2019 state voting law that expanded mail-in balloting but prevented counties from opening mailed ballots before Election Day to check for errors.
The board said the law, which passed the legislature with bipartisan support, also forces counties to use vendors to print ballots rather than doing them in house.
"Act 77 is untenable for us as counties to continue to work in elections and not have problems like this," said Ray D'Agostino, chairman of the Lancaster board.
The vendor's error left county officials with the task of having to hand-mark thousands of fresh ballots, a process that was expected to start Wednesday morning. For ballots that won't scan, county election workers will recreate voters' choices on blank ballots, and then scan those.
Lancaster County had to use a similar process during primaries last year because of a printing error by a different vendor.
Christa Miller, chief clerk of voter registration, said an elections worker will read out each voter's choices, a second worker will record them on a blank ballot, and an observer will make sure the choices are marked correctly.
County officials said the contractor, Claysburg, Pennsylvania-based NPC, sent the county test ballots with the correct ID code, but used the wrong code on the ones sent to voters.
NPC, which replaced the vendor fired after last year's error, did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment. D'Agostino said NPC had taken "full responsibility."
Fetterman undergoes procedure
Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a Democratic candidate for the state's U.S. Senate seat, is undergoing a procedure to implant a pacemaker with a defibrillator after he had a stroke.
Earlier on Tuesday, Fetterman cast his vote from Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital using an emergency absentee ballot.
White Oak voting precinct delayed opening
Allegheny County's 2:30 p.m. Update
A voting precinct in White Oak did not open until 11 a.m., Allegheny County officials said. The delayed opening was not reported to the Elections Office.
The county is reporting a few other minor issues, including:
• Campaign volunteers in Pine were campaigning too close to a polling place and were asked to move back from the location;
• In Richland, a utility closed a road near a polling place; one-lane access was restored;
• In Pittsburgh, a tree cutting crew was obstructing a polling place and had to be moved.
For mail-in and absentee ballots, the county reports that as of 2:20 p.m., 40,551 ballots have been scanned.
Some voters frustrated with delays
Voter Linda Watson went to the church twice to vote and could not get inside.
"I'm very frustrated and very upset that not just in this essence my right to vote is taken away, but so many other people are given obstacles to prohibit them from voting," Watson said.
Click here to for Briana Smith's full report.
Scanning of mail-in and absentee ballots begins
Allegheny County's 11:30 a.m. Update
The scanning of mail-in and absentee ballots began at 11 a.m. Tuesday in Allegheny County. They are also working through ballots that were damaged during the opening process.
Approximately 4,500-5,000 ballots additional ballots were delivered from the post office today.
Some polling places reported being low on ballots.
"When responding, we've found that workers underestimate the number that they have and/or have all of the packets together and are not sorting through them to find what they need," a county spokesperson said. "Even with that being the case, each request for additional ballots is being fulfilled with polling place coordinators and leadmen delivering."
Ross Township polling place open after delay
Allegheny County's 10 a.m. Update
A Ross Township polling place is now open to voters after a lengthy delay Tuesday morning.
The person who was supposed to open the building arrived late, letting elections officials into the building shortly before 9 a.m., Allegheny County officials said. That's nearly two hours after polls opened across the state.
The state Elections Office was notified of the issue. They pursued "all options, up to and including contacting the Courts for an order to have the Sheriffs enter the building when the authorized individual showed up to open it," an Allegheny County spokesperson said.
For mail-in and absentee ballots, Allegheny County officials said all privacy envelopes have been opened and staff are now extracting, opening and flattening ballots. As of 4 p.m. Monday, the county said it had received 86,515 ballots back.
Josh Shapiro tests positive for COVID
The attorney general made the announcement Tuesday morning on Twitter:
Polls open across Pennsylvania
Polling places have now opened and voters can cast their ballots in Tuesday's primary election.
Polls will be open until 8 p.m.
Voters prepare to head to the polls for Primary Election
Polls open in under two hours across the commonwealth, allowing voters to voice their choice in races the entire nation is following.
Primary election ballots today will include key races for Governor, U.S. Senate, and for two seats in U.S. Congress.
Why does today's voting matter?
The state's U.S. Senate race will have a direct impact nationally, and the Governor's race will determine the balance of power in Pennsylvania for the next four years.
How can you vote in person?
Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. As long as you're in line by 8 p.m., you will be allowed to vote. Some opted to vote by mail. You needed to do mail your ballot back in time so that it makes it to county officials by 8 p.m., or you can drop it off in person. If you choose to do that, make sure you know where your county's elections office is.
Who's on the ballot?
First on the ballot will be the U.S Senate race. Three Republicans are in a tie for the nomination - Mehmet Oz, Dave McCormick, and Kathy Barnette .
For the Democrats, John Fetterman is still in the lead over the other two candidates, Conor Lamb and Malcolm Kenyatta.
Next is the race for governor, with the Democrats only having one candidate -- Attorney General Josh Shapiro.
On the Republican side of the ballot, nine candidates will be vying for the nomination on their side of the ballot.
Winners in Tuesday's primary election will be on the ballot for November's general election
Fetterman won't attend party
Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman will miss his election night party on Tuesday as he continues to recover from a stroke.
His wife, Second Lady Gisele Fetterman, will speak on his behalf. John is seeking the Democratic nomination to run for the Senate seat Pat Toomey is vacating.
PPS moves online
Pittsburgh Public Schools said every school in the district will learn remotely on Tuesday.
The move was made due to the overlap of student arrival with the opening of polls, school parking and congestion, limited school security, and space for social distancing, the district said.
"As many more schools will be in use to support the May 17 Primary Election, all schools will transition to full synchronous learning," said Wayne Walters, the interim PPS superintendent, in a release from April.
