2022 Primary Election Guide: Information for Pennsylvania voters

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pennsylvania voters head to the polls May 17 to cast their ballots in the state's Primary Election. Here is the information you need to know to navigate the voting process.

On Primary Election Day, the polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Anyone in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to cast their vote. Some voters have already turned in mail-in ballots. Through May 13, Allegheny County officials said 72,518 ballots have been returned - 64,472 of them Democrat and 10,046 of them Republican. Military ballots can be returned through May 24.

If you are headed to the polls, look below for more information on changes you can expect and tips for first-time voters.

VOTING

Pennsylvania's Official Voter Information Website

Polling Places | Mail-In and Absentee Ballots | Provisional Ballots

HOW TO

WHERE?

Polls are open in Pennsylvania from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Mail-in ballots must be received by your County Board of Elections before 8 p.m. on Election Day. If you have not mailed your ballot, voters can return their voted mail-in or absentee ballot to their county's election office during that office's business hours.

Hand-delivered ballots must be received by 8 p.m. May 17. Mailed ballots must be received by 8 p.m. May 17. Mail ballots received after that time will not count, even if postmarked by 8 p.m. May 17.

Mail-in ballot tracker

Pennsylvania voters can track the status of their mail-in or absentee ballot online.

DEADLINES

May 2: Voter registration deadline.

May 10: Last day to apply for a mail-in or absentee ballot.

May 17: Election Day; last day for County Board of Elections to receive voted mail-in and civilian absentee ballots (must be received by 8 p.m.)

May 24: Last day for County Board of Elections to receive voted military and overseas absentee ballots (submitted for delivery no later than 11:59 P.M. on May 16)

KEY RACES

U.S. Senate

U.S. Congress

12th Congressional District

17th Congressional District

Governor

COUNTIES

• Allegheny County •

Elections Division

• Armstrong County •

Elections Department

• Beaver County •

Elections Bureau

• Butler County •

Bureau of Elections

• Clarion County •

Voter Information

• Fayette County •

Election Bureau

• Greene County •

Elections Department

• Indiana County •

Elections Office

• Lawrence County •

Voter Services

• Mercer County •

Elections Office

• Somerset County •

Voter Information

• Venango County •

Election Services

• Washington County •

Elections Office

• Westmoreland County •

Election Bureau

VOTING PROBLEM TO REPORT?

The Department of State operates an Election Day hotline to field concerns about voting and the voting process, both online at ST-VoterReg@pa.gov and over the phone at 1-877-VOTESPA (1-877-868-3772).

Your County's Election Office

County-By-County Map

Tips

Tips For First Time Voters

More

League Of Women's Voters Of Pennsylvania

Follow KDKA Political Editor Jon Delano for his coverage and analysis of the Primary Election: Facebook | Twitter