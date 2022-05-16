2022 Primary Election Guide: Information for Pennsylvania voters
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pennsylvania voters head to the polls May 17 to cast their ballots in the state's Primary Election. Here is the information you need to know to navigate the voting process.
On Primary Election Day, the polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Anyone in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to cast their vote. Some voters have already turned in mail-in ballots. Through May 13, Allegheny County officials said 72,518 ballots have been returned - 64,472 of them Democrat and 10,046 of them Republican. Military ballots can be returned through May 24.
If you are headed to the polls, look below for more information on changes you can expect and tips for first-time voters.
VOTING
Pennsylvania's Official Voter Information Website
Polling Places | Mail-In and Absentee Ballots | Provisional Ballots
HOW TO
WHERE?
Polls are open in Pennsylvania from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Mail-in ballots must be received by your County Board of Elections before 8 p.m. on Election Day. If you have not mailed your ballot, voters can return their voted mail-in or absentee ballot to their county's election office during that office's business hours.
Hand-delivered ballots must be received by 8 p.m. May 17. Mailed ballots must be received by 8 p.m. May 17. Mail ballots received after that time will not count, even if postmarked by 8 p.m. May 17.
Mail-in ballot tracker
Pennsylvania voters can track the status of their mail-in or absentee ballot online.
DEADLINES
May 2: Voter registration deadline.
May 10: Last day to apply for a mail-in or absentee ballot.
May 17: Election Day; last day for County Board of Elections to receive voted mail-in and civilian absentee ballots (must be received by 8 p.m.)
May 24: Last day for County Board of Elections to receive voted military and overseas absentee ballots (submitted for delivery no later than 11:59 P.M. on May 16)
KEY RACES
U.S. Senate
- Republican Senate candidates split on key issues but stress why they should be the nominee
- Republican Senate candidates offer variety of solutions to inflation problem
- Democratic Senate candidates split on key issues but stress why they should be the nominee
- Democratic candidates for U.S. Senate confront inflation with a variety of ideas
U.S. Congress
12th Congressional District
- Candidates hoping to succeed Congressman Doyle disagree on crime, energy and environment
- Candidates for Congress stress issues and differences on why they should succeed Rep. Doyle
17th Congressional District
- 3 Republicans compete for nomination in toss-up congressional district in Pittsburgh suburbs
- Sean Meloy and Chris Deluzio battle in primary to replace Rep. Conor Lamb
Governor
- Republican candidates for governor highlight what makes them different
- Republican candidates for governor differ on most important issue for Pennsylvanians
- GOP gubernatorial candidates all oppose abortion but split on exceptions
- Pa. Attorney General Josh Shapiro Announces Campaign For Governor Of Pennsylvania
COUNTIES
• Allegheny County •
Elections Division
• Armstrong County •
Elections Department
• Beaver County •
Elections Bureau
• Butler County •
Bureau of Elections
• Clarion County •
Voter Information
• Fayette County •
Election Bureau
• Greene County •
• Indiana County •
Elections Office
• Lawrence County •
Voter Services
• Mercer County •
Elections Office
• Somerset County •
Voter Information
• Venango County •
Election Services
• Washington County •
Elections Office
• Westmoreland County •
Election Bureau
VOTING PROBLEM TO REPORT?
The Department of State operates an Election Day hotline to field concerns about voting and the voting process, both online at ST-VoterReg@pa.gov and over the phone at 1-877-VOTESPA (1-877-868-3772).
Your County's Election Office
County-By-County Map
Tips
Tips For First Time Voters
More
League Of Women's Voters Of Pennsylvania
Follow KDKA Political Editor Jon Delano for his coverage and analysis of the Primary Election: Facebook | Twitter
for more features.