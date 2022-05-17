Watch CBS News
Politics

'I'm very frustrated': Problems at Ross Township polling place leave some voters upset

By Briana Smith

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Ross Township polling place opens late
Ross Township polling place opens late 02:50

ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) -- While many people headed to the polls Tuesday morning, some could not cast their ballots.

Allegheny County spokeswoman Amie Downs said polling locations in Pittsburgh, West Deer, Monroeville and Tarentum had a delayed start.

The McKnight United Methodist Church in Ross Township did not open to voters until 9:30 a.m., which was two and a half hours late.

Poll workers said there are two reasons they couldn't open on time. Someone did not show up to unlock the door and the elections judge did not come due to health issues.

Downs said the Elections Division was notified about the problem before 7 a.m., and were pursuing all options.

They even contacted the courts for an order to have sheriff's deputies enter the building when the person showed up to open it.

Voter Linda Watson went to the church twice to vote and could not get inside.

"I threw away my mail-in ballot because my plan was to vote here in person," Watson said. "I'm very frustrated and very upset that not just in this essence my right to vote is taken away, but so many other people are given obstacles to prohibit them from voting."

Watson said she also called the Elections Office but could not reach anyone.

Downs said they add extra staff on Election Day, but the call volume still exceeds capacity.

She also mentioned they had a number of call-offs due to COVID-19, but they were able to send other workers to help.

Downs said the late openings and medical problems happen every election. 

Briana Smith
Briana Smith - KDKA

Briana Smith joined KDKA in March 2021 as a morning reporter and weekend morning anchor. If Briana isn't reporting in the field or behind the desk, you can find her volunteering, exercising, traveling, or spending time with family and friends.

First published on May 17, 2022 / 1:33 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.