Lt. Gov. John Fetterman undergoing procedure after stroke

HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a top Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, is undergoing a procedure to implant a pacemaker with a defibrillator after he had a stroke.

Fetterman's campaign released a statement Tuesday hours before polls closed saying the standard procedure should "help protect his heart and address the underlying cause of his stroke, atrial fibrillation (A-fib), by regulating his heart rate and rhythm."

His campaign said Sunday he went to the hospital on Friday after he wasn't feeling well.

Fetterman said the stroke was caused by a clot from his heart being in A-fib rhythm for too long. His wife Gisele spotted the symptoms and got him to the hospital and doctors removed the clot and reversed the stroke, his campaign said.

Fetterman is running for Senate nomination in Tuesday's primary along with U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb, state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta and Jenkintown council member Alexandria Khalil.

Republican voters will sort through a lot of names for Senate, including Mehmet Oz, Dave McCormick, Kathy Barnette, Jeff Bartos, Carla Sands, Sean Gale and George Bochetto.