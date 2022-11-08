Election Day 2022: Live updates on Pa. Senate, governor races and more

Election Day 2022: Live updates on Pa. Senate, governor races and moreget the free app
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's Election Day in Pennsylvania, and power is up for grabs in many pivotal races throughout the state and across the country.
On Election Day, the polls are open in Pennsylvania from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Anyone in line by 8 p.m. will be allowed to cast their vote. Mail-in and absentee ballots must be received by your county election office by 8 p.m.
For comprehensive information about the 2022 General Election, including a guide for voters, details about candidates, contact information for county elections bureaus, and more, click here.
When the polls close, click here for a live updating page with results for the elections for governor, U.S. Senate, and more.
Court orders issued on Election Day
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An unidentified man faces a contempt hearing on Tuesday night.
He is accused of videotaping voters outside of a North Side polling place. The Allegheny County Sheriff's Office said the election judge issued a cease-and-desist order to the man after voters complained he videotaping them entering the polling place. Despite the order, the sheriff's office said it later detained the man again for videotaping inside the polling place.
The elections court also issued five other court orders on Tuesday. One was for a man allegedly asking voters who they voted for in Upper St. Clair, and another to two men claiming to be a security detail and protecting voters in Homewood.
Election Day 2022: KDKA Political Editor Jon Delano's analysis
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- KDKA Political Editor Jon Delano provides his analysis on why Pennsylvania is so pivotal in the 2022 Midterm Elections.
Allegheny County election workers scanning mail-in ballots
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - At the Allegheny County election warehouse, employees are extracting mail-in ballots from secrecy envelopes and flattening them for scanning.
Over 130,000 ballots have been scanned so far, the county said at 3 p.m.
Tuesday morning's mail is also being processed. So far it included one ballot without a signature and two that were incorrectly dated. Those have been set aside and will not be counted.
At this point, 60 voters have gone down to the Elections Division to cure their incorrectly dated or undated ballots.
Representatives for the campaigns of Fetterman, Oz, Mastriano and Shapiro are at the election warehouse as well as representatives with the Republican and Libertarian parties.
Westmoreland County expects high turnout
MURRYSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — According to the Westmoreland County Elections Bureau, there are about 254,000 registered voters in the county, and turnout is expected to be significant.
Voters took to the polls early Tuesday, and with the exception of the early morning rush, lines haven't been an issue.
There are many names on the ballot, but the Mehmet Oz-John Fetterman and Doug Mastriano-Josh Shapiro races are at the top.
KDKA-TV spoke to a few voters and asked them what was the main factor driving them to the polls.
"I see a lot of things in the world and if I don't vote, I'm missing my chance to make a difference in the world," voter Martha Bielstein said.
According to election officials, while there've been a few minor glitches, there've been no major problems at any polling place so far.
Cease-and-desist order for 'The Commission Security'
The Elections Court issued a cease-and-desist order to a group calling themselves "The Commission Security," according to county spokesperson Amie Downs.
Downs said the group was going to polling places earlier Tuesday "indicating they were poll security." Downs said sheriffs deputies took the order to service the individuals, but they could not be found.
GOP hopes to keep legislative control despite new districts
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania voters on Tuesday will send dozens of new representatives and senators to the Legislature, thanks to a slew of retirements and new district maps that were revamped by the state's redistricting commission.
Republicans hold solid leads in both chambers — 29-21 in the Senate and 113-90 in the House — and are generally expected to retain majority control of both chambers for the coming two-year session.
Democrats have not held a majority in either chamber since 2010.
The GOP is targeting pickup opportunities in rural areas outside Pittsburgh, a region that has been steadily moving away from Democrats for decades, as well as the northeast, where a similar trend has been playing out. Longtime Democratic incumbents in the House are retiring in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Greene and Mercer counties.
Democrats see a mirror image in the state's most populous region, the Philadelphia suburbs, where their candidates have been performing better in local, state and national election cycles. In Bucks County, and in the growing Pocono Mountains region north of Philadelphia, Democratic strategists see demographic tail winds this year, along with hopes they can overcome incumbents in suburban Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties.
One practical result of the legislative elections may be that Republicans, assuming they retain control of both chambers, will have the power to put on the 2023 spring ballot one or all of six potential constitutional amendments.
Those proposals would amend the state constitution to say it establishes no right to an abortion or abortion funding, to authorize election audits by the state auditor general, to let governor candidates pick their running mates, to temporarily allow otherwise outdated lawsuits over child sexual abuse, to mandate voter ID, and to reduce the governor's power over state regulations.
Pennsylvania polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Fetterman, Oz cast ballots as country eyes tight Senate race
BRADDOCK, Pa. (KDKA) - The U.S. Senate race is keeping all eyes on Pennsylvania this Election Day!
It's expected to be a neck-and-neck race between Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and Dr. Mehmet Oz.
Democrat U.S. Senate candidate Lt. Gov. Fetterman was in his old stomping grounds to cast his ballot.
Fetterman walked inside the polling place at New Hope Baptist Church in Braddock with his wife, Gisele.
"I voted for that guy!" Gisele said with a smile.
Fetterman, the former mayor of Braddock, is running against Republican candidate, Dr. Mehmet Oz.
The current mayor of Braddock and the Braddock Council President shared their excitement for Fetterman.
"It's an honor and a pleasure to call John Fetterman my friend and it's going to be an honor and a pleasure when I call him State Senator, I'm so excited," said Delia Lennon-Winstead, Mayor of Braddock.
"John is definitely from here, so there are things he can relate to when others can't," Dominique Davis-Sanders said. Davis-Sanders acts as the Council President for Braddock.
"I just want to speak it into existence, so we'll see you later with the win!"
It's expected to be a tight race, as this U.S. Senate seat could determine the balance of power in the Senate.
"Thank you for voting," Dr. Oz said in a short statement after casting his vote.
Oz, Fetterman's Republican challenger, also voted Tuesday morning. He shared his thoughts after walking out of a polling place in Montgomery County.
"I am very proud with how we've run this campaign. Pennsylvania sent a very clear message to Washington, we want less radicalism and more balance, so I encourage everyone to vote it's your duty," Oz added.
Fetterman's campaign just filed a lawsuit in federal court to try to overturn the Pennsylvania Supreme Court's ruling which invalidated mail-in ballots with missing or incorrect dates.
Democrat Summer Lee officially submits ballot
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Democratic House candidate, Summer Lee, the nominee to represent Pennsylvania's 12th congressional district, has officially submitted her ballot.
AG Josh Shapiro casts vote as Election Day gets underway
ABINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) - Pa. gubernatorial candidate, Josh Shapiro, has officially cast his vote as he aims to become the state's next governor, succeeding fellow Democrat Tom Wolf.
Doug Mastriano casts his Election Day ballot
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pennsylvania's Republican nominee for governor, Doug Mastriano, has cast his ballot.
Congressman Mike Doyle fills out ballot
Lt. Gov. John Fetterman casts his ballot in Primary Election
BRADDOCK, Pa. (KDKA) - Pennsylvania's Lieutenant Governor and candidate for U.S. Senate, John Fetterman, showed up in Braddock to vote this morning.
Dr. Mehmet Oz fills out his ballot
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) - Republican U.S. Senate candidate, Dr. Mehmet Oz, has officially cast his ballot with the hopes of becoming Pa's next senator.
Ballot referendum seeks to cut Norwin's Public Library spending
NORTH HUNTINGDON (KDKA) -- Voters in several Westmoreland County communities have a ballot question on how the Norwin public library is funded.
The questions asks whether or not a library tax pertaining to three communities should be reduced from 1.2 mills to 0.2 mills.
Those in favor say it's about time the library starts paying for itself. Those against it say it could very well doom the library.
The Norwin Public Library director says if the referendum is approved, funding won't be enough and the library would close in 3 to 4 years.
How to fight off Election Day anxiety in the home
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - There has been a silent and serious impact of the election going on in homes in every neighborhood.
Not only is the country heavily divided, but so are families, and family counselors have been seeing and hearing it all.
The counseling ranks are seeing it every day in their sessions, and it's not just the adults who are upset, the kids are, too.
In the security of confidential counseling sessions, they are looking for help.
"Families are essentially being ripped apart by having different belief systems," said licensed professional counselor and board-certified counselor, Sara Banks.
Banks is a co-owner of Cranberry Psychological Center and said political fallout dominates their counseling sessions.
"It is ever so present with so many clients and so many facets. It's just, it's amazing."
Banks said this goes beyond red and blue differences. It's fear.
I have women that are coming in petrified, women that are going under the knife so that in order that they can ensure that they won't get into a difficult situation and become pregnant," said Banks.
And you think the little ones aren't absorbing what's coming at them from all forms of media?
"I have children clients coming in stating, 'Oh, he's going to let all the bad people out of jail and the bad people are just going to be everywhere.'" "Never before had politics reached that level to be instilling anxiety in first-graders."
Some of the stories she told me, and we're talking little children suffering from what she calls 'night terrors.'
And adults experiencing similar problems.
Does she think it will get better after the voting is done today?
She said it will turn down the intensity of meanness, but she worries about those she and her colleagues in the counseling field are seeing, and they are booked solid.
The intensity of this political season is destroying friendships and driving wedges through families.
So, is there anything that can be done to mend the wounds?
Political discussions these days aren't discussions at all, they're intense, emphatic exchanges that family bonds can not withstand.
If you are feeling stressed about the election, you've got good company. The Mayo Clinic said 68% of Americans are feeling election stress.
"It starts with, like, headaches, just like the tension from all the thoughts of people grinding their teeth when they sleep all the muscle tension, heart computation, chest compression, upset stomach," Banks said as she rattled off common symptoms.
It's anxiety around the clock.
"Sleep disturbance, night terrors of what's to come in the future."
Will just getting past Election Day solve all the problems?
"There will be a signal, hopefully, there'll be a decrease in all the negativity that's being poured out," Banks added.
But the family divides won't go away in a day.
"Some of the families that I'm working with are able to say, 'We're not going to discuss this. You have your belief systems, and I have my belief systems.'"
And they might be able to get together for the holidays.
"And then there are some families that are unable to work group and it's really sad," said Banks.
Sad for the time together that will be lost. She recommends a politically-neutral zone.
"We're going to get together for the holidays and nobody's going to mention any politics or beliefs that we know that are going to cause conflict."
If you find you're easily sucked down the rabbit hole of political fighting, Banks said to back off on how much you are taking in. Pump the brakes on doom-scrolling and absorbing everything on social media. And go for a walk.
You've got to find the family bond of common ground and steer clear of politics. Sure, there will be an elephant and a donkey in the room, but make them sit in time-out chairs.
Polls open in Pennsylvania
Polling places in Pennsylvania have now opened and voters can cast their ballots in the midterm elections.
Anyone in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote.
U.S. House seat up for grab's in Pennsylvania's 12th Congressional district
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The race pits Representative Summer Lee, a Democrat from Swissvale against Republican candidate Mike Doyle, a Plum councilman.
The new 12th Congressional district stretches from Pittsburgh to Jeannette and through parts of Eastern and Southern Allegheny County as well as part of Western Westmoreland County.
Doyle has been on the Plum Borough council since 2005. Lee has been in the state legislature since December 2018.
There's a sharp contrast in these candidates as Lee is looking to oppose all bans on abortion and eliminate mandatory minimum sentencing and cash bail, while Doyle says he would support police and first responders protecting our communities.
The candidates are looking to take the seat being vacated by Democrat Mike Doyle, which is a twist in this race, whether voters will be confused by the Republican candidate's name being the same as the retiring Democrat.
If Lee would win the race, she would be the first Black woman elected to Congress from Pennsylvania.
Election Day Forecast
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Meteorologist Ron Smiley has your Election Day forecast before you head to the polls!
Race between Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, Dr. Mehmet Oz a toss-up ahead of polls opening
BRADDOCK (KDKA) -- The race for one of Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate seats is being watched across the country and keeping all eyes on Pennsylvania during this election.
The closely watched race is expected to be a tight contest as both Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and Dr. Mehmet Oz made last-ditch efforts to gain support from voters on Monday night.
Fetterman rallied voters in Robinson Township while Oz was in Philadelphia for a rally.
An Insider Advantage/FOX poll conducted on November 3 has the celebrity heart surgeon leading Fetterman 48% to 46%, with 4% of voters undecided and a margin of error of 3.58%/
This U.S. Senate seat could determine the balance of power in Washington. If Dr. Oz wins, Republicans could regain control of the Senate. If it's a Fetterman victory, Democrats have the potential to maintain power.
Fair wage. Good benefits, especially the healthcare that saved my life. That should be there for each and every one of you if you ever need it," said. Lt. Gov. John Fetterman.
"I believe we can have a secure border, stop the fentanyl from coming in here and allow legal immigration," saod Dr. Mehmet Oz. "I believe parents should be Allowed to choose the schools that they send their children to and the values taught at those schools."
Fetterman's campaign has gone to federal court to try and have mail-in ballots from Pennsylvania voters counted if they weren't signed with a valid date.
Over the weekend, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ordered counties to refrain from counting mailed ballots with missing or incorrect dates on their envelopes.
Attorneys for Fetterman's campaign wrote in the lawsuit that "The date instruction imposes unnecessary hurdles that eligible Pennsylvanians must clear to exercise their most fundamental right."
A political science professor at Duquesne University told KDKA that with the race being so close, it's expected that the results won't be called tonight.
Chris Deluzio and Jeremy Shaffer vying for U.S. House seat in Pennsylvania's 17th Congressional district
The two candidates who are seeking to be elected to represent Pennsylvanians in the seat that is currently held by Rep. Conor Lamb have been under close watch on the national level as well.
Getting the pulse of the people as voters prepare to head to the polls
ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) -- With a slew of issues driving voters to the polls, local turnout is expected to be high.
In Allegheny County, elections officials say nearly 200,000 mail-in and absentee ballots have been approved so far.
Officials believe there will be a huge turnout today at the polls because voters are concerned about many issues including inflation, crime, and abortion.
One voter told KDKA that he's even going to close his food cart today so that he can stand in line and vote.
Several voters were out at the Ross Township Community Center when the doors opened at 7 a.m. And they continue to make their way to the voting machines.
The ones we spoke to said it's always important to vote, but especially in this election when the stakes are high.
Voters said many issues are pushing them to get out and vote today.
One father told me he's worried about inflation and supporting his four kids with food and gas prices on the rise.
One woman said the economy is a concern, but she's extremely worried about the amount of hate across the country.
They said it's important for everyone to voice their choice in this critical election.
"It's just crazy the way things are going. The way people are at each other's throats about every little detail about everything. I think it's important for me and everyone to get out there and make sure their side is heard," said local voter Joe Ryan.
"I want to make sure I voted because this is a hugely significant opportunity to cast our vote for what we think is important in life," voter Lee Kuhner said.
These voters say the voting process was fairly easy.
There was one problem early this morning. Scanners were not working at this location, but they were fixed quickly.
The Allegheny County Elections Division said ballots cast during that time were secured in a lock box and will be scanned by the judge before polls close.
Polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Anyone in line by 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote.
Pennsylvania's race for governor
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Attorney General Josh Shapiro (D) is maintaining a lead against State Senator Doug Mastriano (R) heading into Election Day.
The race has broken Pennsylvania's decades-long campaign finance spending records.
Lyft providing discounted rides to polling places for voters
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- As voters prepare to head to the polls to cast their ballots in the 2022 midterm elections, Lyft is offering discounted or free rides for voters and elections workers.
Lyft
For voters, Lyft is providing a 50% discount that can be applied to a ride to a polling place.
All that you need to do is enter the code VOTE22. The code can be used during voting hours in all time zones, good for a discount of up to $10.
The discount can be used for rideshare, bikeshare, and scooter rides.
High voter turnout expected Tuesday
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's a midterm election that could break records and Allegheny County is one spot expecting high voter turnout.