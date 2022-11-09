Democrat Summer Lee wins 12th Congressional District race over Republican Mike Doyle, CNN Projects

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/CNN) -- Democrat Summer Lee won the 12th Congressional District race over Republican Mike Doyle, CNN projects.

Four years ago, state Rep. Summer Lee became the first African American woman from this region elected to Harrisburg. CNN projects she'll become the first Black woman elected to Congress from the state.

CNN PROJECTION: Democrat Summer Lee will win election to Pennsylvania’s 12th District, becoming the first Black woman elected to Congress from the state https://t.co/zyIlP6JaJm — CNN (@CNN) November 9, 2022

Republican Mike Doyle was Plum's council president and was running for the seat currently held by retiring Democratic Congressman Mike Doyle.

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey introduced Lee before her victory speech.

"What we know is that when we are going to make history, there are always going to be barriers that come up against us," Lee said. "And I am so proud of the work that everyone in this movement has done."

Doyle released a statement conceding to Lee, saying he's reached out to congratulate her. He thanked his supporters and said he looks forward to continuing to serve in Plum.