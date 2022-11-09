CBS News projects Democrat Shapiro defeats Republican Mastriano in Pennsylvania governor race

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Democrat Josh Shapiro has been elected the next governor of Pennsylvania, defeating Trump-backed Republican Doug Mastriano, CBS News projects.

CBS News called the race with 74% of the votes in. Shapiro led Mastriano 54.6% to 43.5%.

"I believe this governor's race was a test of each of us to decide what kind of commonwealth, what kind of country do we want to live in," Shapiro told supporters after his victory. "It was a test of whether or not we valued our rights and freedoms and whether we believe in opportunity for all Pennsylvanians. And tonight I humbly stand before you as your governor-elect knowing that you met this moment."

Shapiro's running mate, state Rep. Austin Davis, spoke before Shapiro. He'll make history as the state's first Black lieutenant governor.

"I'm so thankful to be here with all of you, Pennsylvanians that have gotten off the sidelines and into the game with us," said Davis. "Tonight is a special night. Pennsylvanians have chosen unity over division, love over hate and progress over extremism."

State Attorney General Josh Shapiro, 49, has run as a moderate Democrat. On the trail, he's touted his record as an attorney general who has taken on cases addressing sexual abuse in the Catholic Church, sued the Trump administration over health care and reached settlements over student loan abuse and the opioid crisis.

Republican candidate state Sen. Doug Mastriano, 58, a far-right candidate backed by former President Donald Trump, is an election denier who chartered buses to Washington for Trump's Jan. 6, 2021, speech, in which he exhorted followers to march on the Capitol. He has served as a state senator since 2019, following a 30-year career in the Army. After tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, he eventually retired at the rank of colonel. In 2018, Mastriano ran for Congress, placing fourth in the GOP primary.