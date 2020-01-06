Dead celebrities: A list of the highest earners

Live

    • Gone, but not forgotten

      Here's a look at the past decade's biggest money-makers among the dearly — and famously — departed. These stars are still pulling in revenue (most often for their estates) through marketing and licensing deals, and royalties on their work.

      Each icon noted here appeared on Forbes' annual list of the top-earning dead celebrities at least once from 2010 to 2019. The 31 stars are ranked by their biggest posthumous year.  

      Credit: Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty Images - left; Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images - center; Concord Productions/Golden Harvest Co./Sunset Boulevard/Corbis/Getty Images - right

    • 31. Aaron Spelling, $5 million

      TV producer
      Died: 2006, at age 83

      The late impresario made the Forbes list in 2010 on the strength of the CW's then-still-running "Beverly Hills, 90210" revival and his company's film library. 

      Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

    • 30. Andy Warhol, $6 million

      Artist
      Died: 1987, at age 58

      Warhol was a perennial on Forbes' lists in the early 2000s, but only made it once in the past decade — in 2011. As with others in our rundown, he didn't fall out of favor as much as his steady posthumous income was topped by others.  

      Credit: Emmanuel Dunand/AFP/Getty Images

    • (TIE) 29. Jimi Hendrix, $7 million

      Musician 
      Died: 1970, at age 27

      In 2011, the guitar god made a strong showing on the Forbes list on the strength of the release of the box set, "Winterland."

      Credit: Joby Sessions/Guitarist Magazine/Future/Getty Images

    • (TIE) 29. Jenni Rivera, $7 million

      Singer
      Died: 2012, at age 43

      A surge in music sales following Rivera's death in a plane crash, plus the posthumous release of her autobiography, "Unbreakable: My Story, My Way," propelled the Latin Grammy nominee onto the 2013 Forbes list

      Credit: John Parra/Univision/Getty Images

    • (TIE) 29. Richard Rodgers, $7 million

      Composer
      Died: 1979, at age 77

      The musical giant's estate scored its biggest posthumous payday of the decade in 2010 and 2011 thanks to Rodgers' solo work (such as "Something Good," from the film version of "The Sound of Music"), and his collaborations with Lorenz Hart ("Bewitched, Bothered and Bewildered").    

      Credit: Bettmann/Getty Images

    • (TIE) 26. George Steinbrenner, $8 million

      Baseball team owner
      Died: 2010, at age 80

      Just months after Steinbrenner succumbed to a heart attack, the New York Yankees boss made Forbes' annual list of top-earning dead celebrities. The outlet said the estate was boosted by team merchandise sales and revenue from the Yanks' sports network.  

      Credit: Jeff Zelevansky/Icon SMI/Corbis/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

    • (TIE) 26. Muhammad Ali, $8 million

      Athlete 
      Died: 2016, at age 74

      The boxing icon debuted on the Forbes list in 2018, when his estate benefited from a deal with Tag Heuer watches, and a settlement with Fox over a Super Bowl promo.  

      Credit: Eugene Gologursky/TAG Heuer/Getty Images

    • 24. James Dean, $8.5 million

      Actor
      Died: 1955, age 24

      The forever-young "Rebel Without a Cause" star posted his best showing on the Forbes list in 2015, with the outlet citing his estate's licensing deals with Jockey, Dolce & Gabbana and more.  

      Credit: Brian Vander Brug/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

    • (TIE) 23. George Harrison, $9 million

      Musician
      Died: 2001, at age 58

      A mainstay on the Forbes list in the 2000s, the late Beatle posted his biggest earnings of this past decade in 2019, when the estate got a boost from a 50th-anniversary reissue of his band's "Abbey Road."

      Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

    • (TIE) 23. Bruce Lee, $9 million

      Actor & martial artist
      Died: 1973, at age 32

      The late "Enter the Dragon" star scored his biggest posthumous year of the decade in 2014 thanks to ventures with Mazda and EA Sports, Forbes reported.  

      Credit: Christian Ender/Getty Images

    • (TIE) 23. Steve McQueen, $9 million

      Actor
      Died: 1980, at age 50

      According to Forbes, the hard-driving star's estate earned $9 million annually from 2013 to 2016.

      Credit: Warner Bros.

    • Steve McQueen (continued)

      Over the years, the Steve McQueen estate has been powered by deals with the likes of the Swiss watchmaker Tag Heuer. McQueen wore a Tag Heuer in his 1971 racing movie, "Le Mans." 

      Credit: National General Pictures

    • 20. Whitney Houston, $9.5 million

      Singer
      Died: 2012, at age 48

      Seven years after her death, Houston made the Forbes list for the first time in 2019 on the strength of an estate sale and her first gold-selling posthumous hit, "Higher Love," a remix masterminded by the DJ Kygo. 

      Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

    • (TIE) 19. David Bowie, $10.5 million

      Musician
      Died: 2016, at age 69

      Bowie's biggest year on the Forbes list was his first: 2016. The distinction came just months after the star died from cancer — and his final studio album, "Blackstar," posted big sales

      Credit: Justin Tallis/AFP/Getty Images

    • (TIE) 19. Paul Walker, $10.5 million

      Actor
      Died: 2013, at age 40

      Walker cracked the Forbes list in 2015 on the strength of his estate's reputed take from the late actor's final "Fast and the Furious" film, "Furious 7." 

      Credit: David Buchan/Getty Images

    • (TIE) 17. Nipsey Hussle, $11 million

      Musician
      Died: 2019, at age 33

      The Grammy-nominated rapper, born Ermias Asghedom, was in the prime of his career when he was slain on March 31, 2019. His catalog continued to post big sales in the months following his death.  

      Credit: Harry How/Getty Images

    • (TIE) 17. Bettie Page, $11 million

      Model
      Died: 2008, at age 85

      Licensing deals for "lingerie, bridal wear and handbag[s]" powered the pinup's estate to its biggest posthumous year in 2016, Forbes reported

      Credit: Bettmann/Getty Images

    • (TIE) 17. XXXTentacion, $11 million

      Musician
      Died: 2018, at age 20

      Fatally shot just a few years into his career, the rapper, born Jahseh Onfroy, left behind a top-selling catalog that, to date, has led to two appearances on the Forbes list. 

      Credit: Jason Koerner/Getty Images

    • 14. Albert Einstein, $11.5 million

      Scientist
      Died: 1955, at age 76

      Having passed away a few months before James Dean, Einstein has been deceased longer than any other bold-faced name in this rundown. His estate rakes in millions from the licensing of his likeness. In the past decade, he scored his best showing on the 2016 Forbes list

      Credit: Stefan Sauer/Picture Alliance/Getty Images

    • (TIE) 13. Hugh Hefner, $15 million

      Publisher 
      Died: 2017, age 91

      The sale of the remaining portion of his estate moved the Playboy founder onto the 2018 Forbes list

      Credit: Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images

    • (TIE) 13. Stieg Larsson, $15 million

      Writer
      Died: 2004, age 50

      The Swedish author didn't live to see "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo" or its sequels become best-sellers. In 2010, a year after the books were optioned by a Hollywood studio, Larsson was, per Forbes, the sixth-highest-earning dead celebrity

      Credit: Andrew Francis Wallace/Toronto Star/Getty Images

    • 11. John Lennon, $17 million

      Musician
      Died: 1980, at age 40

      A mainstay of the Forbes list, the slain Beatle was never bigger in the past decade than in 2010. Forbes cited the release of "Gimme Some Truth," a box set of his solo work, for the earnings spike. 

      Credit: Hulton Archive/Getty Images

    • John Lennon: Come together

      As with John Lennon's former bandmate George Harrison, the reissue of the Beatles' "Abbey Road" bolstered the music legend's estate. Lennon earned $14 million in 2019, per Forbes.  

      Credit: Lester Cohen/Apple Corps Ltd./Capitol/UMe/Getty Images

    • 10. Dr. Seuss, $20 million

      Writer/Illustrator  
      Died: 1991, at age 87

      Another regular in the Forbes rankings, the creative force behind classics like "The Cat in the Hat," born Theodor Seuss Geisel, posted his biggest-earning posthumous year to date in 2016.

      Credit: Gene Lester/Getty Images

    • 9. Bob Marley, $23 million

      Musician 
      Died: 1981, at age 36

      The earnings of the reggae icon's estate exploded in the 2010s, going from $4 million in 2007 to $23 million in 2018 and 2017, according to the Forbes rankings.  

      Credit: Paul Natkin/WireImage/Getty Images

    • Bob Marley: Jamming

      Per Forbes, the Bob Marley estate benefits from strong music-streaming numbers, and the sale of turntables and other items via the House of Marley brand.

      Credit: Isaac Brekken/ House of Marley/Getty Images

    • 8. Prince, $25 million

      Musician
      Died: 2016, at age 57

      Prince has made the Forbes list every year since he died of an accidental overdose

      Credit: Matthew Eisman/Getty Images

    • Purple reign

      Forbes cited the 2.5 million album sales recorded in the wake of Prince's death as a main reason behind the icon's $25 million showing on its 2016 list of top-earning dead celebrities.    

      Credit: Christina Horsten/Picture Alliance/Getty Images

    • 7. Marilyn Monroe, $27 million

      Actor 
      Died: 1962, at age 36

      The long-dead, but still-ubiquitous, bombshell earned $13 million in 2019, per Forbes, and hit a decade high of $27 million in 2011, a year after her estate was acquired by a new marketing company.

      Credit: Marice Cohn Band/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service/Getty Images

    • 6. Arnold Palmer, $40 million

      Athlete
      Died: 2016, at age 87

      According to Forbes, the estate for the late golfing great and pitchman pulled in $30 million in 2019 from deals with MasterCard, Rolex, Arizona Beverages and MolsonCoors. That's actually down from the decade-best $40 million that the Palmer brand netted in 2016 and 2017

      Credit: Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

    • 5. Charles Schulz, $48 million

      Cartoonist
      Died: 2000, at age 77

      A fixture on the Forbes list since its 2001 inception, the creator of Charlie Brown and friends scored a posthumous-best take in 2016. The estate's bottom line was boosted by the 2015 big-screen entry, "The Peanuts Movie." 

      Credit: CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images

    • 4. J. R. R. Tolkien, $50 million

      Writer
      Died: 1973, at age 81

      The fantasy author only made the Forbes list once in the decade  in 2010 — but it was a monster year for the long-dead Tolkien, thanks to the Hollywood deal to bring his Hobbit trilogy to the big screen (like his "Lord of the Rings" saga before it). 

      Credit: Haywood Magee/Getty Images

    • 3. Elvis Presley, $60 million

      Musician
      Died: 1977, at age 42

      More than 40 years after his death, Elvis Presley continues to loom large. The rocker's estate earned $39 million in 2019, per Forbes, down from a decade-high $60 million in 2010

      Credit: Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

    • Elvis Presley: "Viva" in Las Vegas

      The Presley estate's 2010 windfall was attributed, in part, to the debut of "Viva Elvis," an Elvis-themed Cirque du Soleil show. The show closed in Las Vegas in 2012. 

      Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

    • 2. Elizabeth Taylor, $210 million

      Actor
      Died: 2011, at age 79

      The Oscar-winner ("Butterfield 8," "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?") hasn't appeared on a Forbes list since 2017, but her estate did very, very well in the first few years following her death

      Credit: Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images

    • Elizabeth Taylor: Going, going, gone

      An auction of Elizabeth Taylor's jewelry, accessories, clothing and memorabilia helped net her estate $210 million in 2012.

      Credit: Don Emmert/AFP/Getty Images

    • 1. Michael Jackson, $825 million

      Musician
      Died: 2009, at age 50

      In life, the "Thriller" pop star was beset with financial troubles. In death, Jackson has topped every Forbes list of top-earning dead celebrities since 2013. 

      Credit: Isaac Brekken/Cirque du Soleil/Getty Images

    • Michael Jackson: Say, say, say

      Michael Jackson's biggest posthumous year to date was 2016, when Forbes reported that the star's estate earned nearly $1 billion from the partial sale of the Beatles-heavy Sony/ATV music publishing catalog. 

      Credit: Bettmann/Getty Images