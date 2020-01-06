Dead celebrities: A list of the highest earners

Here's a look at the past decade's biggest money-makers among the dearly — and famously — departed. These stars are still pulling in revenue (most often for their estates) through marketing and licensing deals, and royalties on their work.
Warhol was a perennial on Forbes' lists in the early 2000s, but only made it once in the past decade — in 2011. As with others in our rundown, he didn't fall out of favor as much as his steady posthumous income was topped by others.
Credit: Emmanuel Dunand/AFP/Getty Images
(TIE) 29. Jimi Hendrix, $7 million
Musician Died: 1970, at age 27
In 2011, the guitar god made a strong showing on the Forbes list on the strength of the release of the box set, "Winterland."
A surge in music sales following Rivera's death in a plane crash, plus the posthumous release of her autobiography, "Unbreakable: My Story, My Way," propelled the Latin Grammy nominee onto the 2013 Forbes list.
Credit: John Parra/Univision/Getty Images
(TIE) 29. Richard Rodgers, $7 million
Composer Died: 1979, at age 77
The musical giant's estate scored its biggest posthumous payday of the decade in 2010 and 2011 thanks to Rodgers' solo work (such as "Something Good," from the film version of "The Sound of Music"), and his collaborations with Lorenz Hart ("Bewitched, Bothered and Bewildered").
Credit: Bettmann/Getty Images
(TIE) 26. George Steinbrenner, $8 million
Baseball team owner Died: 2010, at age 80
Just months after Steinbrenner succumbed to a heart attack, the New York Yankees boss made Forbes' annual list of top-earning dead celebrities. The outlet said the estate was boosted by team merchandise sales and revenue from the Yanks' sports network.
Credit: Jeff Zelevansky/Icon SMI/Corbis/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images
Credit: Brian Vander Brug/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images
(TIE) 23. George Harrison, $9 million
Musician Died: 2001, at age 58
A mainstay on the Forbes list in the 2000s, the late Beatle posted his biggest earnings of this past decade in 2019, when the estate got a boost from a 50th-anniversary reissue of his band's "Abbey Road."
According to Forbes, the hard-driving star's estate earned $9 million annually from 2013 to 2016.
Credit: Warner Bros.
Steve McQueen (continued)
Over the years, the Steve McQueen estate has been powered by deals with the likes of the Swiss watchmaker Tag Heuer. McQueen wore a Tag Heuer in his 1971 racing movie, "Le Mans."
Credit: National General Pictures
20. Whitney Houston, $9.5 million
Singer Died: 2012, at age 48
Seven years after her death, Houston made the Forbes list for the first time in 2019 on the strength of an estate sale and her first gold-selling posthumous hit, "Higher Love," a remix masterminded by the DJ Kygo.
The Grammy-nominated rapper, born Ermias Asghedom, was in the prime of his career when he was slain on March 31, 2019. His catalog continued to post big sales in the months following his death.
Credit: Harry How/Getty Images
(TIE) 17. Bettie Page, $11 million
Model Died: 2008, at age 85
Licensing deals for "lingerie, bridal wear and handbag[s]" powered the pinup's estate to its biggest posthumous year in 2016, Forbes reported.
Credit: Bettmann/Getty Images
(TIE) 17. XXXTentacion, $11 million
Musician Died: 2018, at age 20
Fatally shot just a few years into his career, the rapper, born Jahseh Onfroy, left behind a top-selling catalog that, to date, has led to two appearances on the Forbes list.
Credit: Jason Koerner/Getty Images
14. Albert Einstein, $11.5 million
Scientist Died: 1955, at age 76
Having passed away a few months before James Dean, Einstein has been deceased longer than any other bold-faced name in this rundown. His estate rakes in millions from the licensing of his likeness. In the past decade, he scored his best showing on the 2016 Forbes list.
Credit: Stefan Sauer/Picture Alliance/Getty Images
According to Forbes, the estate for the late golfing great and pitchman pulled in $30 million in 2019 from deals with MasterCard, Rolex, Arizona Beverages and MolsonCoors. That's actually down from the decade-best $40 million that the Palmer brand netted in 2016 and 2017.
Credit: Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images
The fantasy author only made the Forbes list once in the decade in 2010 — but it was a monster year for the long-dead Tolkien, thanks to the Hollywood deal to bring his Hobbit trilogy to the big screen (like his "Lord of the Rings" saga before it).
The Presley estate's 2010 windfall was attributed, in part, to the debut of "Viva Elvis," an Elvis-themed Cirque du Soleil show. The show closed in Las Vegas in 2012.
Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images
2. Elizabeth Taylor, $210 million
Actor Died: 2011, at age 79
The Oscar-winner ("Butterfield 8," "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?") hasn't appeared on a Forbes list since 2017, but her estate did very, very well in the first few years following her death.
Credit: Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images
Elizabeth Taylor: Going, going, gone
An auction of Elizabeth Taylor's jewelry, accessories, clothing and memorabilia helped net her estate $210 million in 2012.
Credit: Don Emmert/AFP/Getty Images
1. Michael Jackson, $825 million
Musician Died: 2009, at age 50
In life, the "Thriller" pop star was beset with financial troubles. In death, Jackson has topped every Forbes list of top-earning dead celebrities since 2013.
Credit: Isaac Brekken/Cirque du Soleil/Getty Images
Michael Jackson: Say, say, say
Michael Jackson's biggest posthumous year to date was 2016, when Forbes reported that the star's estate earned nearly $1 billion from the partial sale of the Beatles-heavy Sony/ATV music publishing catalog.