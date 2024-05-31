Community pushes for safety improvements at Wilmington, Delaware intersection where a child was fatally struck

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- It has been four weeks since a 10-year-old boy was killed while walking home from school in Wilmington, and now there are calls for change to make safety improvements at the intersection where the crash happened.

He may have only been 10, but James Messick left a lasting impact on his family and his community.

"He was very loud, and we miss that so much. It's so quiet in here right now," said Tiffany Rodriguez, James' mother.

Rodriguez said her little boy was always trying to be funny and silly. He was a great big brother, but more than anything James loved being a kid.

"Every time he did accomplish something like walking himself to and from school it was a big thing, and he would get really proud of himself for doing it," said Rodriguez, as her eyes welled with tears.

On May 6, Messick was walking home from school with his best friend near Centerville and Faulkland Roads. That's when police said a 17-year-old driver lost control and struck the boys before eventually crashing into a home on the same street. His 12-year-old friend was treated for injuries, but Messick died at the hospital.

"It's still just as devastating now as it was back then," said Michelle Beck, who lives two homes down from where the crash occurred.

Beck said she stops by a large memorial near the intersection twice a day. A tree has been planted in James' honor, and another neighbor refills the fuel in a lantern to keep the flame burning day and night.

"I just want to make sure that everything looks really good for James, and I talk to him," Beck said.

New Castle County Police said the crash remains under investigation, and at this time no charges have been filed.

As Rodriguez grieves, she said her neighbor's support has been helpful.

"I'm very appreciative I'm getting the support to keep his memory alive," she said.

Neighbors push for change

Many people living in the Faulkland Heights neighborhood said the intersection at Centerville and Faulkland Roads is downright dangerous, and something needs to be done.

"Why it had to take a poor little boy like James to get killed to bring up all this is terrible. Something should have been done a long time ago," said Barbara Beck, who has lived in the neighborhood for 57 years.

Neighbors said drivers constantly speed through the intersection, and CBS News Philadelphia cameras caught a car running the red light Friday.

Beck said her car was totaled in 2019 as it sat parked outside her home on Centerville Road.

"Three other cars on Centerville Road also have also been hit within the past five years," Beck said.

After Messick was killed, several neighbors contacted the Delaware Department of Transportation and state representatives pushing for safety improvements.

Hughes: "What's your fear?"

Beck: "Anything like this ever happening again. It can't...it can't. It's just devastating."

DelDOT told CBS News Philadelphia it recently performed a safety review of the intersection and it's replacing and adding signage in the area to remind drivers of the 35-mph speed limit, and that children are walking in the area.

Messick's mom said she's thankful for her neighbors' efforts to help prevent another tragedy.

"I think that's very important. It's very bittersweet because I feel like why did it have to come to this?" Rodriguez said.

New Castle County Police said its traffic services unit has been out several times since the crash addressing the ongoing speeding concerns.