Delaware community remembers 10-year-old boy killed after hit by car walking home from school

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- On an otherwise cold, wet and dreary Friday night, a crowd full of family, friends and well-wishers gathered for a candlelight vigil to celebrate and remember the life of 10-year-old James Raul Messick.

One of his aunts, Sky Ward told CBS News Philadelphia, "It really did touch my heart to see his friends here. He was and amazing little boy."

Despite the less-than-ideal weather conditions, well over 100 people showed up at Marbrook Elementary School where Messick attended. From there, most of the assembled crowd walked together to his family's house, a less than 10-minute walk away where a makeshift memorial greeted them.

Another of his aunts, Angel Andrews, was taken by the size of the crowd, "it was a little overwhelming, we didn't expect this."

It was a beautiful show of support and community, for a little boy who was so loved so much and died much too soon.

Someone who didn't even know Messick still felt compelled to show their support to his family.

"I personally didn't know him, but I didn't have to know him to show love for him." that's what Erika Gutierrez, a Marbrook Elementary School parent said.