Three children injured when car strikes house in Wilmington, Delaware, officials say

NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del. (CBS) — Three children were injured Monday when a car struck multiple pedestrians and then a house in New Castle County, Delaware, officials said.

Two boys were outside when they were struck by a car near the intersection of Faulkland Road and Centerville Road in Wilmington just after 4 p.m., according to a spokesperson with the New Castle County Department of Public Safety Emergency Medical Services Division.

The children were about 11 years old, officials said, and both were transported to Nemours Children's Hospital. One of the boys had significant traumatic injuries and was in critical condition at the time of transport. The other had "minor injuries to his torso and extremities," officials said.

A 17-year-old boy was also injured and transported to Christiana Hospital, officials said.

New Castle County Police are investigating.