Who is Kylie Kelce rooting for in the Super Bowl? She addresses "the elephant in the room"

Once again, Kylie Kelce finds herself stuck in the middle of Eagles and Chiefs fandom.

Kelce is married to former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, making her sister-in-law to Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce. And when the Birds and the Chiefs meet Sunday in Super Bowl LIX, she's going to have to root for somebody … right?

A Philadelphia-area native who graduated from the now-closed Cabrini University in 2017, Kylie Kelce has never been shy about her Eagles fandom.

In recent episodes of her podcast "Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce," she even talked about the superstitions and rituals she subscribes to as a member of the Bird Gang and shared tips for living with a superfan spouse.

But after the Eagles soared to a resounding, NFC-clinching victory over the Washington Commanders and the Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills in the AFC, it became obvious Kylie would have to pick a side. Kind of.

"And now the elephant in the room," Kylie said in this week's episode of NGL. "Obviously, this time when the Eagles play the Chiefs it is a little bit different because my husband is retired from the Eagles."

Kylie went on to explain that, yes, Travis is family. And, of course, she's proud of him and what the Chiefs accomplished this season.

"I love him. He's my family so I will always cheer on Travis' accomplishments and hopefully success."

But....

"That being said, I was raised to bleed green."

Phew!

"I have friends who are still associated with the team, I have a close relationship with a lot of people in the Eagles organization," she said. "I get to live in the Philadelphia community, so I will also be cheering for the success of those people."

"Ultimately the plan is to go to the game and to cheer."

OK, so it's definitely not the strongest endorsement for an Eagles victory. But here are the main takeaways: Kylie Kelce is rooting for the Eagles to succeed. But she's also rooting for her brother in law... who happens to play on the Kansas City Chiefs.

Who is Jason Kelce cheering for in the Super Bowl?

Naturally, Jason Kelce finds himself in a similar situation, torn between cheering for the success of his former team, with whom he won a Super Bowl in 2018, and rooting for his brother and podcast cohost.

In a recent "New Heights" episode, Jason echoed some of the same feelings as Kelce.

"Here's the biggest thing. Obviously, you're my brother. I'll always root for my brother. That's the reality of it, even though I'm decked out in Eagles gear. I'm always going to root for Travis," he said.

"I still feel like I'm a Philadelphia Eagle and I'm a part of all of these people who root and cheer on our team," Jason added. "I would be lying if I said I don't want the Eagles to win. I want them to, but I also want Travis Kelce to win. That's a long-winded way of saying I just want to see a good football game and whoever wins, I'm going to be happy for that guy."

The Eagles lost to the Chiefs 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII.

Sunday's rematch kicks off on FOX on Sunday, Feb. 9 at 6:30 p.m. ET.