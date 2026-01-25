What's open and closed around Philadelphia today during the winter storm?

This Sunday-Monday winter storm hitting the Philadelphia area has led some businesses and services to close for customer safety.

A storm that will drop several inches of snow, with potential for sleet or freezing rain falling on top of that.

SEPTA shutting down service at 2 p.m. Sunday

SEPTA is shutting down Regional Rail and all bus service at 2 p.m. Sunday due to the inclement weather.

TSA announces weather-related closures at Philadelphia International Airport

Due to a reduction in flights accompanying this storm, TSA is closing these security checkpoints at Philadelphia International Airport on Sunday, Jan. 25:

Terminal A-West



Terminal B

Terminal C

Checkpoints at A-East, D/E and F will still be open, according to the city's Department of Aviation.

PennDOT closes driver license and photo centers during snow emergency

If you're planning on renewing or obtaining a driver's license, or getting your license photo taken, you might have to reschedule.

PennDOT announced that all driver license and photo centers will be closed on Monday, Jan. 26, and Tuesday, Jan. 27, due to the snow emergency.

Anyone scheduled for a driving road test will be contacted with plans to reschedule, or click here to go online and do so.

Longwood Gardens

Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania, won't be open Sunday, Jan. 25 or Monday, Jan. 26 due to the weather. The Gardens are regularly closed on Tuesdays but expect to be back open by Wednesday, Jan. 28, a spokesperson said.

Saturday activities were set to continue as scheduled, with the Gardens closing at 5 p.m.

Eastern State Penitentiary

Due to the weather, Eastern State Penitentiary is closing on Sunday, Jan. 25.

If you have audio tour tickets, you should visit on another day and the tickets will still be valid - for up to one year from the date of purchase.

Anyone with a guided tour ticket should check their confirmation email and click the "reschedule your visit" button. Refunds and exchanges will be processed via email at support@easternstate.org.

Philadelphia Art Museum

The Philadelphia Art Museum will be closed Sunday, Jan. 25, due to the weather.

The Penn Museum is also closed Sunday due to the weather.

Liberty Bell/Independence National Historical Park

Independence National Historical Park will be closed on Sunday, Jan. 25.

Archdiocese of Philadelphia to stay open for Mass Sunday

Archbishop Nelson Perez on Friday said Mass would not be canceled in the Archdiocese of Philadelphia, so the church can provide for those who are able to come.

Perez urged parishioners across the city to "make prudential and safe decisions regarding travel" for Mass on Sunday, Jan. 25.

"While the obligation to attend Holy Mass on Sunday remains, if the weather impedes people from attending Mass safely, especially the elderly, then they should remain at home. A good alternative is to attend the Saturday evening Anticipated Mass ahead of the storm," Perez said on social media.

"For those who cannot attend Mass, then time should be spent reading the Word of God or in prayer to mark the Lord's Day," Perez said.

Philadelphia courts closed Monday

The Courts of Philadelphia will be closed Monday ahead of the winter storm.

All Monday cases, both in person and virtual, with the exception of Orphans' Court, will be rescheduled. You can contact the court on the Courts of Philadelphia website for new dates.

All hearings scheduled in the Orphans' Court Division will proceed as scheduled virtually by Zoom.

Anyone summoned for jury duty Monday has been excused.

Blue Mountain Resort

Blue Mountain Resort in the Poconos will be closed Sunday due to the winter storm, the resort announced on its website Saturday.

"This closure is in effort to stop roadway travel to the resort as recommended by state officials and local snow emergency orders," the resort's website said.

The popular ski resort said it will reopen at noon on Monday.

Reading Terminal Market

Philadelphia's Reading Terminal Market is closing at noon on Sunday due to the weather and SEPTA's decision to end service at 2 p.m. The market is scheduled to be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday.

Philadelphia restaurants and bars

Several bars and restaurants reached out to CBS News Philadelphia to say they're open on Sunday. They include:

48 Record Bar in Old City (Closed on Monday)

The Bakery in Whitman, South Philadelphia

Famous 4th Street Delicatessen in Queen Village

Front Street Café in Fishtown



Cherry Hill Mall closed Sunday

The Cherry Hill Mall in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, will be closed today, January 25, 2026, due to the winter storm. Department store and restaurant hours may vary.