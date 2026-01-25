Temps plummet Monday in Philadelphia region after Sunday's snowstorm. Here's the weather forecast.

Temperatures will plummet Monday through the middle of next week in the Philadelphia region after Sunday's snowstorm.

Highs will be in the low 20s, and overnight lows will dip to single digits and below zero. In addition, wind chills will struggle to get out of the single digits at any time this week. Morning chills will be below zero most days. So, plan on this snow sticking around for the next 7-10 days, and expect the brutal cold to last. We will end January and start February bitterly cold.

Philadelphia was at the eastern end of this storm that stretched across 34 states from New Mexico to Maine. Nearly 200 million people were in the path of this rare, major storm.

How does this storm rank?

As of Sunday night, 9.1 inches of snow had fallen at Philadelphia International Airport (the official weather reporting station for Philadelphia).

Sunday's snowstorm is Philadelphia's largest since 2016 when it comes to snow accumulation.

How do we currently compare to the top five snowstorms in the past decade?

22.4 inches in January 2016

9.1 inches for January 2026

7.6 inches in March of 2018

7.5 inches in January 2022

Prepare for continuing impacts of this storm

Sunday's storm could lead to ice accumulation on power lines and tree limbs.

Possible impacts could include power outages, airport cancellations, train delays, dangerous roads and downed trees. Be prepared for cancellations to religious services, health appointments, fitness or educational programs Monday and possibly beyond.

On Monday, SEPTA, NJ Transit and Philadelphia International Airport plan to gradually open. But customers still may face cancellations, delays and disruptions as they ramp up to normal operations.

Where to find warming centers around Philadelphia

Philadelphia has activated an Enhanced Code Blue due to the extremely cold temperatures. The city activates an "enhanced" alert when a Code Blue lasts more than three nights in a row. Because of the enhanced alert, the Office of Emergency Management has opened multiple warming centers throughout the city.

The centers are free and open to the public. People who need help or see someone in need of help during this cold weather event can also call 215-232-1984.

Bucks County

Bucks County issues a Code Blue whenever temperatures drop below 20 degrees, but could also issue the alert based on other cold-weather factors. Information about shelter openings can be found on the Housing Link website.

Chester County

Residents who need temporary shelter, food and clothing during the winter can call 211 or text their zip code to 898-211 for immediate assistance.

Delaware County

During a Code Blue, residents in need of shelter are encouraged to visit one of Delaware County's weather advisory relief centers.

Montgomery County

During a Code Blue, the county has additional resources for people experiencing homelessness, including access to temporary warming shelters, food and clothing. Anyone who needs help with temporary shelter during the cold can call the Your Way Home Call Center at 610-278-3522.

New Jersey

Active Code Blue declarations are listed by county on New Jersey 211's website.

The site also includes a list of available warming centers in each county.

Delaware

In Delaware, Code Purple Shelters can provide emergency housing during severe winter weather. Shelters for the state's counties can contact at the following numbers:

New Castle County – 302-652-8033

Kent County – 1-800-733-6816

Sussex County – 302-519-0024

Or call 2-1-1

Here's your 7-day forecast

Monday: NEXT Weather Alert, storm departs. High 28, Low 19

Tuesday: NEXT Weather Alert for Arctic cold. High 20, Low 14

Wednesday: NEXT Weather Alert for Arctic cold. High 20, Low 13

Thursday: NEXT Weather Alert for few flurries. High 21, Low 10

Friday: NEXT Weather Alert for frigid temps. High 24, Low 8.

Saturday: Staying cold. High 28, Low 11

Sunday: Almost there. High 31, Low 13

