Demolition planned at candy factory after deadly explosion

Partial demolition to begin at West Reading factory damaged in explosion

WEST READING, Pa. (CBS) -- Preparations are underway for the partial demolition of the West Reading candy factory where a fatal explosion happened last month.

Crews will be removing one of the building's walls, which is at risk of collapsing.

We're told the partial demolition project will allow for the investigation into that explosion to safely continue.

Equipment for the job is being dropped off Tuesday and the demolition process will begin Wednesday morning.

Seven people were killed in the March 24 explosion. One person was pulled from the rubble alive.

The National Transportation Safety Board has called the incident a natural gas explosion.