Victims killed in West Reading candy factory explosion ID'd

WEST READING, Pa. (CBS) -- The Berks County Coroner's Office has identified the seven victims killed in a candy factory explosion in West Reading last week.

The explosion happened Friday night at the R.M. Palmer Company factory located on South Second Avenue in West Reading.

Thirty-year-old Xiorky D. Nunez, 44-year-old Diana M. Cedano, 55-year-old Judith Lopez-Moran and 60-year-old Domingo Cruz were identified as the victims from Reading, Pennsylvania.

Sixty-three year-old Susan H. Halvonik of Upper Providence Township, 62-year-old Michael D. Breedy of Marion Township and 49-year-old Amy S. Sandoe of Ephrata were also killed in the explosion.

The coroner's office said forensic medical examinations are being done to determine the cause and manner of death for the all victims.

The National Transportation Safety Board opened an investigation into the explosion Tuesday night.

Officials say there are no conclusions or causes determined at this early stage of an investigation and the explosion involved a pipeline that transported natural gas.

UGI Utilities, the gas company that services homes and businesses in the area, said: "UGI is cooperating with authorities in the investigation concerning the incident at RM Palmer."

Pennsylvania State Police are in charge of figuring out the cause and origin of the explosion, but officials add the investigation includes multiple agencies.