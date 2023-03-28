NTSB launches investigation on West Reading candy factory explosion

WEST READING, Pa. (CBS) -- While officials are still trying to figure out the cause of the West Reading candy factory explosion from last week, the National Transporation Safety Board has opened an investigation of its own.

Officials say there are no conclusions or causes determined at this early stage of an investigation and the explosion involved a pipeline that transported natural gas.

Officials tweeted Tuesday that they are opening a safety investigation at the R.M. Palmer Company and called the incident a natural gas explosion and fire.

The NTSB has opened a safety investigation into the March 24 natural gas explosion and fire at the RM Palmer Company Chocolate factory in West Reading, PA. — NTSB Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) March 28, 2023

The explosion happened Friday night at the R.M. Palmer Company factory located on South Second Avenue in West Reading.

Pennsylvania State Police are in charge of figuring out the cause and origin of the explosion, but officials add the investigation includes multiple agencies.

BREAKING— A spokesperson with the NTSB clarified the West Reading deadly explosion was an “accident [that] involved a pipeline that transported natural gas.” @CBSPhiladelphia https://t.co/HxcqPE1SJt — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) March 28, 2023