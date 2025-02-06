Middle school in South Jersey shows off school spirit with unique arrangement of Eagles fight song

They are the home of the Eagles, and inside their nest at West Deptford Middle School, seventh and eighth-grade choir and band members showed off their school spirit and their Philly pride by singing a unique arrangement of the Eagles fight song ahead of the Super Bowl.

"We've been recording this song every week so we really feel like we are part of the charm of the Eagles winning," said Melissa Manzano, the school's choir director and STEAM area coordinator.

To keep the momentum going, students wore their Eagles gear and school colors Thursday. West Deptford Middle shares the same mascot as the Philadelphia Eagles.

Manzano wrote the arrangement of "Fly Eagles Fly" to challenge her students, and the entire school is hoping their performance and pep rally will help the team soar to victory on Sunday.

"They will be so hyped. It will just be the high that we've been going for this year with this administration and these set of kids, to have them win is another win for us here," Manzano said.

CBS News Philadelphia.

The festivities continue Friday at the school with an Eagles spirit contest for staff and students.

Pep rallies are being held at many schools in our area, and Camden City Hall also hosted a pep rally Thursday to help Eagles fans get fired up for a rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs.

"Go Birds! They're going to win it, they're going to bring it home this time," said Wanda Garcia.

"I mean there is so much brotherhood, and the Eagles fans, no race, creed or color — if you're an Eagles fan, you're family," said Harvey Cutts, who lives in Camden.

Eagles Hall of Famer and former linebacker Seth Joyner helped rally the crowd. He said Philly was a special place to play and Sunday's rematch is the Eagles' chance to seek revenge.

"For me, it's going to be the greatest chess match," Joyner said. "If you love football and you love the strategy of football, it's going to be awesome to watch that on Sunday."