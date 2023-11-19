NEXT Weather: No major headaches in Philadelphia for Thanksgiving week

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The holidays are officially here, with Thanksgiving this week, and the official start of the shopping season! While the weather won't be perfect, we're NOT expecting any major systems to delay travel much, and at this point, Thanksgiving Day itself is looking sunny and seasonable.

Let's start with Monday— a big game as the Philadelphia Eagles are in Kansas City to face the Chiefs.

Kickoff time is 8:15 p.m., and we're expecting showers and chilly temperatures in the lower 40s. If you're one of many heading to KC in the morning, definitely pack an umbrella and bring a heavy jacket for the away game. Back here at home, we'll see a sunny start, with increasing clouds Monday afternoon. The high in Philadelphia is 49 degrees.

Tuesday and Wednesday are the weather-maker days of the week.

While we'll see rain move in Tuesday afternoon, it should stay light enough that travel impacts both on the roads and in the air will be minimized. Tuesday afternoon will be milder, with a southwest wind bringing temperatures into the 50s. It's Tuesday night where heavy rain may impact the area — and that may be the one time this week when traveling may be a bit more difficult.

Tuesday night could bring us 1 to 2 inches of rain across the area, and even a brief snowflake mixing in in the Poconos. It'll also be on the windy side overnight, with gusts over 30 mph.

The good news is that the rain lightens up and moves completely out by Wednesday afternoon, and the winds subside. This means air travel will be minimally impacted.

It also means Tuesday and Wednesday are the perfect times to stay in and prep for the big day on Thursday if you are hosting! And don't forget to clean your baseboards — people WILL notice.

Here's your Tuesday and Wednesday baseboard cleaning forecast:

Thursday for Thanksgiving will be tranquil. We'll see sunny skies from the shore, to the city, to the mountains. Highs will approach the low and even middle 50s as well, so an after-dinner walk with a jacket might be in the cards!

Beyond that, expect increasing clouds for Friday, with rain possible again as we head into next weekend. Stay tuned on that…

For all your holiday travel and weather needs, keep it close to CBS News Philadelphia… and don't forget about our FREE weather app to keep you connected on the go.