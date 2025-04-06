Cloudy weather with a chance of showers in the Philadelphia area; NEXT Weather Alert for rain on Monday

A complex weather pattern remains in place for the second half of the weekend with many more changes ahead.

A warm front lifting north through the area Saturday night was responsible for the late-night showers, but quickly on its heels is a cold front that will drift into the area to bring more showers to the region through midday.

As this cold front sags into the region, it will make for a very difficult temperature setup with cooler air drifting in from the northwest behind the cold front and warmer temperatures able to make it into the southern half of the area.

By midday Sunday there could be temperatures in the 70s across South Jersey and Delaware and only low 50s in the Lehigh Valley. Meanwhile, the Philadelphia area will be right on the border between the cooler air to the north and warmer conditions to the south. Eventually, the cooler air to the north will win out and push to the southeast Sunday afternoon.

Meanwhile, a wave of low pressure will track northeast along the cold front and increase the chance for more widespread rain across the entire region Sunday night through early Monday morning. While most of the region will see rain, colder air in the Poconos and even into the northern Lehigh Valley could result in some sleet or even freezing rain. Any accumulation would likely be negligible.

Pockets of heavy rain will be possible through sunrise Monday morning, with the heaviest and most widespread rain moving out for the bulk of the morning commute. That said, wet roads and showers in the region could slow down travel Monday morning, which is why the NEXT Weather Team has issued a NEXT Weather Alert for early Monday morning.

The rain will then gradually taper off into Monday afternoon. Cooler air behind the first cold front will keep temperatures in the low 50s for highs on Monday.

A secondary and relatively dry cold will then swing through the region Monday night, only producing a small chance of a stray shower. The greater impact from this secondary front will be a stronger push of colder air behind the front for the middle of the week.

By Tuesday morning, temperatures will drop into the mid-upper 30s as northwesterly winds increase through Tuesday afternoon. Winds will gust up to 35 mph Tuesday afternoon as temperatures only warm into the mid-upper 40s despite mostly sunny skies. These blustery conditions will keep wind chill values in the 30s all day.

The winds will begin to relax Tuesday night, but the trade off will be even colder temperatures settling into the region for Wednesday morning. Most of the area will drop below freezing with just enough of a wind to make it feel like the low 20s. After an unseasonably cold start to the day Wednesday plenty of sunshine will help get temperatures back to near 50 degrees Wednesday afternoon.

Temperatures will then return to near normal Thursday afternoon with highs in the upper 50s before another chance of rain returns for Thursday and Friday.

Here's your 7-day forecast

Sunday: Midday shower. High of 60, low of 51.

Monday: NEXT Weather Alert for early rain. High of 51, low of 42.

Tuesday: Sunny and cold. High of 48, low of 37.

Wednesday: Very cold start. High of 51, low of 31.

Thursday: Partly cloudy. High of 59, low of 34.

Friday: Chance rain. High of 63, low of 47.

Saturday: Shower chance. High of 59, low of 47.

