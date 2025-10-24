Mostly sunny, crisp fall weather in the Philadelphia region Saturday. Perfect for Eagles game.

The weekend is trending dry and cool, good fall football weather for the Eagles game on Sunday.

Be sure to bring the coat if spending time outdoors, but go ahead and leave the umbrella at home.

CBS News Philadelphia.

We may notice more cloud cover on Sunday with a weak disturbance nearby, but that's about it.

Next week, there is a possibility that a new low may spin up along the coast, producing the chance for a few days of wet weather and bringing a chilly onshore flow.

This would mainly be Wednesday-Thursday, and we will continue to watch the trend through the weekend, but the forecast next week looks middling at best and wet at worst.

CBS News Philadelphia.

In the tropics, we continue to closely monitor Tropical Storm Melissa as the storm is expected to strengthen to a major hurricane within the next few days, becoming a Category 4 storm by Sunday.

In addition, the storm is expected to just crawl along to the east, which means places like Jamaica may be catastrophically impacted with wind damage, storm surge and flooding rain, as much as 20-30" as well as deadly storm surge.

At this point, Melissa looks to not be a U.S.-impacting storm, though some of that moisture might try to impact the East Coast system that could brew next week.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia.

Saturday: Sunny. High 61, Low 43.

Sunday: More clouds. High 60, Low 44.

Monday: Clouds and sun. High 59, Low 44.

Tuesday: Cool. High 58, Low 43.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. High 58, Low of 45.

Thursday: Shower chance. High 58, Low 48.

Friday: Lingering shower on this Halloween. High 59, Low 45.

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast