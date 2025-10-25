Crisp fall air under mostly sunny skies; tracking Melissa in the Caribbean | NEXT Weather It's a great weekend with plenty of fall-like weather and mostly sunshine, perfect for getting out to the pumpkin patch, going on a hayride or tailgating the Philadelphia Eagles game Sunday. Meteorologist Grant Gilmore is keeping an eye on Tropical Storm Melissa down in the Caribbean, as the storm has potential to develop into a major hurricane that could drop multiple feet of rain on Jamaica, Haiti and eastern Cuba.