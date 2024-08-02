Hot, humid weather leads to excessive heat warning in Philadelphia area; storm chances through weekend

Excessive heat warning, other heat alerts in Philadelphia area with sweltering temps expected

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The weather hot streak in the Philadelphia area continues on Friday with even more heat and humidity, as the region enters day three of what could be a four-day heat wave.

We've issued a NEXT Weather Alert Day for Friday due to this heat, which includes an excessive heat warning for areas across Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware. They're shaded in purple on the map below.

Anywhere not under an excessive heat warning in our coverage area is under a heat advisory. Both alerts expire at 8 p.m. Friday.

Temperatures will reach 93 in Philadelphia on Friday, but with a high dew point, it will feel as hot as 105 degrees. The feels-like temperatures will be in the triple digits and if you're going to be outside for any period of time, drink plenty of water, take frequent breaks in a shaded (or ideally, air-conditioned) area. CBS News' HealthWatch explained how you can recognize the signs of heat stroke and heat exhaustion.

The actual thermometer temperature on Friday is a few degrees cooler than Thursday, but the humidity will be higher Friday. Thursday's heat index topped out at 100 degrees.

To your body, Friday will feel hotter, with a feels-like temperature up to 105 degrees in the mid-afternoon.

Here's a look around the region of how it will feel at 12 p.m. Friday

Some morning showers were clipping the Poconos but more rain is expected Friday afternoon and into the evening, along with each afternoon of this coming weekend.

The humidity staying high is helping those storms form each day. We really don't get a break until Monday, which looks drier with a high of 93 degrees.

Stay with us as we track the storms and heat through the weekend.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Friday: NEXT Weather Alert Day for excessive heat. High 93, feels like triple digits.

Saturday: Humid with afternoon storms possible. High 90, Low 76

Sunday: Humid with PM T-storm. High 87, Low 74

Monday: Sunny and hot. High 93, Low 73

Tuesday: Hot with a PM T-storm chance. High 88, Low 75

Wednesday: Showers possible. High 85, Low 72

Thursday: Showers possible. High 79, Low 69

