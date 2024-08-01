Hot streak expected to continue in August for Philadelphia after 8 months of above-average temps

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — August is picking up where July left off with near-record heat and humidity as we enter the fourth heat wave of the summer in the Philadelphia area.

Thursday was another 90-plus degree day, and we are expecting 90s to end the week Friday. Heat advisories are in place through Friday across the Delaware Valley with a feels-like heat index expected to reach the triple digits.

It's hard to remember when we last had a cool month. July was the eighth consecutive month of above-average temperatures. November was the last month with below-average temperatures and the only month in the past 12 months that was below average.

So far, this summer ranks as the third-warmest on record with all of August still ahead of us. Plus, September has become one of our warmest months with a growing number of 90-degree days.

Thursday marks the 26th 90-degree day of the year in Philadelphia. Our average is now 30 90-degree days a year. As our climate warms, that number has increased since 1970, when it was only 20 90-degree days each year. Last year, there were 24 90-degree days, and in 2022, there were 48 90-degree days.

So, what year recorded the most 90-degree days in our area? 2010, with a staggering 55 days at or above 90 degrees.

We are not alone in this heat. More than half of the U.S. population is under heat alerts through tomorrow. Looking ahead, the month of August is likely to be much warmer than normal for most of the nation including all of us here in the Delaware Valley.