Mostly sunny with scattered afternoon and evening storms in Philadelphia. Here's the forecast.

Partly cloudy and warm with thunderstorms in the area, Broad Street Forecast

Saturday will start with sunshine and warmth, but scattered storms return by late afternoon and a line of potentially severe storms will approach in the evening.

The greatest threat is from the city in the northwest, as those storms will lift north into Sunday morning.

The greatest threat will be damaging winds and large hail.

Sunday's forecast is trending dry for the Broad Street Run, but cloudy and a south wind may add an additional challenge for runners. By 9 or 10 a.m., we may see more showers starting to fire up, meaning it could turn wet toward the end of the run or the post-race festivities. We'll keep you posted on the exact timing.

The cooler and unsettled weather patterns last well into next week with off and on rain over the course of several days, with temperatures back to average and scattered showers and storm chances each day.

Wednesday looks like our best chance to stay dry, but more wet weather is possible by Thursday.

By the end of next week, we may have another several inches of rain added to the bucket, further helping our drought and keeping things green as spring rolls on.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: Warm, storms late. High of 85, low of 65.

Sunday: Clouds, PM showers. High of 74, low of 64.

Monday: Clouds, showers. High 70, low 62.

Tuesday: Showers. High 73, low 61.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. High 78, low 57.

Thursday: Some sun, shower. High of 71, low of 61.

Friday: Sun & clouds. High of 69, low of 52.

