Cloudy with sprinkles and patchy fog in Philadelphia overnight Sunday

Cloudy with sprinkles with patchy fog in Philadelphia region overnight Sunday

After a damp, cloudy and drizzly day on Saturday, Sunday is shaping up to give us much of the same.

Expect morning temperatures to start in the 60s, with highs ranging from the upper 60s to the low 70s. At the shore, we *may* see just enough peeks of sun to warm us to 75 degrees in a few spots.

Other than that, expect a pretty overcast day ahead.

CBS News Philadelphia.

The damp showery pattern will continue through early Wednesday when Helene's remnants are finally pushed offshore by a trough and cold front. Sunshine will return as early as Wednesday afternoon through Friday.

Temperatures will rain from the upper 60s to mid-70s through the week ahead.

CBS News Philadelphia.

Turning to the tropics all eyes are on the development region over the Caribbean, Bay of Campeche and southern Gulf of Mexico. Conditions are favorable for another tropical system to develop there later next week.

CBS News Philadelphia.

This is the same region that Helene just emerged from. It is too early to say where a system would track but the entire Gulf Coast will once again be on alert.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia.

Sunday: Scattered showers. High 69, Low 64

Monday: Clouds and a shower. High 70, Low 62

Tuesday: Showers and a rumble. High 68, Low 61

Wednesday: Clouds and some sun. High 72, Low 58

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 76, Low 57

Friday: Sunny skies. High 78, Low 54

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 77, Low 59

