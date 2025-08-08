Sunny, beautiful weather in the Philadelphia region. Rip current risks along Jersey Shore, Delaware beaches

Mainly clear, quite and cool with lows in the 60s overnight into Saturday

A great Friday will transition into a fantastic summer weekend across the tri-state area.

High pressure centered to our northeast will continue to provide plenty of sunshine and comfortable conditions as temperatures Saturday morning start in the upper 50s and low 60s.

By Saturday afternoon, temperatures will return to the mid-80s with highs right around the normal for this time of the year.

Sunday will be very similar to Saturday with mostly sunny skies, but temperatures will just be a couple degrees hotter.

The one thing to keep in mind this weekend is that there is a high risk for dangerous rip currents along the Jersey Shore and Delaware beaches. Persistent winds out of the east over the last couple of days have increased the threat for rip currents with steady 3-4 waves along the coast. Make sure that if you do plan to swim on the beach, you do so where a lifeguard is on duty.

Otherwise, the warmth will continue to build through the first half of next week with high temperatures climbing back into the 90s by Tuesday. The chance of rain, however, looks to remain out of the forecast through Wednesday before a few scattered afternoon showers will become possible into Thursday and Friday.

As of Friday, Philadelphia has gone eight straight days without measurable rain at the Philadelphia International Airport. If rain stays out of the rain bucket through next Wednesday, this stretch of dry weather will end up tying the longest dry stretch so far this year at 13 days. This occurred between April 13 and April 25.

All that to say, enjoy this stretch of nice summer weather that very well could end up being the nicest stretch of weather all summer!

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 86, Low 61.

Sunday: Sunny. High 88, Low 62.

Monday: Sunny. High 89, Low 64.

Tuesday: Sunny, hot. High 92, Low 67.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. High 93, Low 72.

Thursday: Isolated shower. High 90, Low 73.

Friday: Stray shower. High 91, Low 73.

