New Jersey lifeguards warn of high rip current risk, challenging conditions along the shore

Many people are enjoying the beautiful weather, but if you're heading down the shore this weekend, lifeguards have an important warning.

The rip current risk is high, and the surf has been rough, creating challenging conditions.

The South Jersey Lifeguard Championships, scheduled for Friday in Avalon, was rescheduled to Monday because of the water conditions.

The water is warm and the weather is near picture perfect, but the Margate City Beach Patrol is on high alert, paying close attention to swimmers with a rip current warning, creating potentially dangerous conditions.

"I can tell the ocean is rough and the wind seems to be sweeping it down, so it looks scary, kind of," said Kevin McHugh.

"This is not a lake, it's not a still body of water, it's the ocean, it's completely different, so always swim in front of a lifeguard stand," said Capt. Chuck LaBarre.

At Granville Beach and throughout Margate, swimmers were allowed in the water Friday with no restrictions, but many stayed close to shore.

Over the past few days, with the changing conditions, LaBarre said his guards have been moving the stands and creating a smaller area where people can safely go into the ocean.

"The goal for all the guards is to keep you in an area that's safe, that they can keep an eye on you and they see things in the ocean that the novice doesn't see or are unaware of," Labarre said.

Many people dipped their toes in the ocean and heeded the warnings.

"We're just letting them go in but not in too far and they're still able to enjoy the water, but we don't want to take any chances," said Ellen, who was keeping watch over her grandkids.

LaBarre said he can't stress enough to only swim when lifeguards are in the stands.