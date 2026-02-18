Dense fog advisory for Wednesday morning commute in Philadelphia. Here's the forecast.

Be sure to give yourself some extra time as you head out the door this morning. A dense fog advisory is in place in the Philadelphia region through 10 a.m. so expect reduced visibility for the commute for the entire area.

CBS News Philadelphia

Once we get past 10 a.m., we'll see the fog clear, although cloudy skies will stick around for most of the day. Along with this, expect scattered showers throughout the area in the morning and again into the afternoon. Light winds and quiet conditions will continue through Tuesday evening. Highs will be about average, or even slightly above, in the mid to upper 40s to around 50.

CBS News Philadelphia

The NEXT big changes

Expect average (45°) or greater highs throughout the week and into the first part of the weekend, which will significantly help to melt the remaining snowpack.

We're also tracking multiple rain chances starting Wednesday, so be sure to grab the umbrella and keep it handy for the remainder of the week.

Friday morning will be one of the wettest time frames of the week, with the potential for localized flooding for the AM commute.

On Sunday, we are watching another storm that could bring rain showers, a mix, or snow, depending on the track.

CBS News Philadelphia

It's way too early to make a call, but the weather team will whittle down the uncertainties and have you ready for whatever next Sunday brings.