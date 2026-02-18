Air quality alert in effect for Philadelphia and surrounding Pennsylvania counties

A Code Orange alert is in effect Wednesday, Feb. 18 for all of southeastern Pennsylvania due to poor air quality levels around the region.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection said the alert is in effect for Philadelphia, Bucks, Montgomery, Chester and Delaware counties. Lehigh, Berks and Northampton counties in the Lehigh Valley are also under a Code Orange.

Why is the air quality bad today?

According to the DEP, there's an elevated level of fine particulate matter, aka tiny solid particles or liquid droplets, in the air. Particles like soot, dust and dirt can be seen with the naked eye, while other particles are so small they can't be seen without a microscope.

"Very light surface winds, a temperature inversion, fog, and only light rainfall" contributed to a PM2.5 concentration, which falls under the DEP's Code Orange level.

A dense fog advisory issued by the National Weather Service remains in effect until 10 a.m.

To reduce the amount of irritating particles in the air, people living in the alert area are urged to reduce or stop using fireplaces and wood stoves and avoid burning leaves, trash and other materials.

Who is most impacted by the poor air quality?

The groups most sensitive to air pollution during a Code Orange are young children, the elderly and anyone with respiratory problems like asthma, emphysema, and bronchitis.

People in these groups should limit outdoor activity Wednesday, the DEP says.