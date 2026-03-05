Cloudy, chilly Friday in Philadelphia region with stray rain showers possible. Here's the weather forecast.

Dreary and damp conditions will persist for yet another day on Friday in the Philadelphia region, but this time around it'll be a little bit cooler than the last couple of afternoons.

After widespread showers overnight Thursday, most of the rain will clear for the morning commute, but it'll remain quite damp and cool. Temperatures Friday morning will start in the upper 30s and then only warm into the middle 40s in the afternoon. Conditions will remain cloudy with a period of mist and drizzle possible.

Science of louder thunder

By nature, thunder can be loud, but the thunder overnight Thursday may sound a little louder and rumble a little longer than normal. This is due to a temperature inversion in the atmosphere where warmer air is sitting on top of cooler air near the surface (also why we've had fog).

This temperature inversion bends or refracts the sound of the thunder back toward the ground instead of letting it spread upward. As a result, the energy of the thunder stays concentrated near the surface, aka trapped near the ground. This makes thunder sound louder and travel farther to someone on the ground.

NEXT big weather changes

Saturday will be a transition day, where it will depend on how much sun we see. Some spots try to make a run for the 60s south of the city, but it seems likely that we'll be stuck only in the 50s in Philly with a lot of cloud cover.

We'll push into the 60s on Sunday and into the 70s early next week — some of the models even hinting at low 80s.

The warmth won't last forever, with showers Wednesday into Thursday ushering in a little more seasonable temperatures for the second half of next week. Highs by Thursday look to only be in the mid-upper 50s.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Friday: Cloudy, misty, cool. High 45, Low 39

Saturday: Mostly overcast. High 58, Low 39

Sunday/Daylight saving time begins: Partly cloudy, mild. High 68, Low 52

Monday: Finally warm. High 72, Low 43

Tuesday: Very wam. High 77, Low 50

Wednesday: Warm showers. High 77, Low 59

Thursday: Scattered showers. High 57, Low 53

