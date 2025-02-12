Neighbors in New Jersey shovel inches of snow after winter storm as round two arrives Wednesday night

Neighbors in New Jersey shovel inches of snow after winter storm

Neighbors in New Jersey shovel inches of snow after winter storm

Neighbors in New Jersey shovel inches of snow after winter storm

From the roar of the snowblowers to the scraping of shovels, many people spent Wednesday digging out after several inches of snow fell overnight.

Fresh off of celebrating the Eagles Super Bowl blowout victory in the Big Easy, Tony DaGrosa was back home in Washington Township and made several passes up and down his driveway with the snowblower.

"Nothing could ever deter me from what I saw over the weekend in New Orleans. It could have snowed 50 inches and I'd still be happy," said DaGrosa, who has lived in the Twin Ponds neighborhood for 40 years.

DaGrosa said he enjoys the snow, his wife not so much, so he was outside and spent part of Wednesday clearing his driveway, while also helping clear his neighbor's sidewalks.

"Just being neighborly, and they help me at times so I help them," he said.

Schools in Washington Township opened Wednesday after a two-hour delay. CBS News Philadelphia spotted 7-year-old Maisie Deucsch bundled up, as she was with her mom and on her way to meet her classmates in the second grade.

"I get to make snowmen," Deucsch said.

CBS News Philadelphia was also in Collingswood where many people were shoveling and clearing sidewalks and driveways before heading to work.

The major highways and main roads around the area were clear by the morning commute, and now crews are preparing for round two.

"One is good, one good storm a year is good, after that, it's old news. I'm ready for spring," Chip Faller said.

With another storm in the forecast, the New Jersey Department of Transportation said it is monitoring the weather and activating crews Wednesday afternoon in North and Central Jersey where the forecast calls for a wintry mix before turning to rain.

Crews in South Jersey will be monitoring the weather and will activate if needed.