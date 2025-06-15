Vance Boelter's car found 1 day after targeted lawmaker shootings in Minnesota, according to government alert

New developments in search for suspect in shootings of Minnesota lawmakers

New developments in search for suspect in shootings of Minnesota lawmakers

Authorities say they have found a vehicle belonging to the suspect identified in the targeted shootings of two Minnesota lawmakers and their spouses.

Residents of Sibley County were sent an emergency alert stating the shooter's vehicle had been located near Minnesota Highway 25 and 301st Avenue in Faxon Township. The alert encouraged residents to lock their doors and secure their vehicles, adding that law enforcement will be going to area residences to ask to search properties.

The Minnesota State Patrol and U.S Marshals Service were among the agencies on scene in Sibley County Sunday morning. A discarded cowboy hat was also located on the scene, nearly 60 miles southwest from where the shootings took place.

Hortman and her husband were fatally shot at their home in Brooklyn Park early Saturday morning, officials said. Hoffman and his wife were shot and wounded roughly 5 miles away at their home in Champlin. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said the attacks were politically motivated.

A discarded cowboy hat found near Boelter's car in Sibley County. WCCO

Officials identified 57-year-old Vance Boelter as the suspect, and said he should be considered armed and dangerous. The FBI is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to his arrest and conviction. Authorities said Saturday he was likely trying to leave Minnesota.

A vehicle believed to be Boelter's found outside Hortman's home contained an extensive list of possible targets, authorities said. There were also fliers connected to Saturday's "No Kings" protests found inside.

Boelter's known address is a rural home in Sibley County, near the town of Green Isle, though he had most recently been living at a home in north Minneapolis, a law enforcement source said.

According to the Mille Lacs County Sheriff's Office, Boelter's wife was in a car along with several other relatives during a traffic stop in Onamia on Saturday. Sheriff Kyle Burton said his staff did not search or question any occupants of the vehicle.