ECHL's Trenton Ironhawks announced NHL affiliate with New York Islanders

Minor league hockey is returning to Trenton, New Jersey, in October after 13 years, and now the Ironhawks have an NHL affiliation.

The Ironhawks of the ECHL and the New York Islanders announced an affiliation agreement between the two clubs Wednesday.

With the affiliation, Trenton joins Hamilton of the American Hockey League as the Islanders' primary minor league affiliate.

"Judging by the early support for the Ironhawks, Islanders prospects will develop in an electric atmosphere and a community that loves cheering them on," Ironhawks president Bob Ohrablo said in a statement.

Trenton was previously the Islanders' ECHL affiliate from 1999-2002 and again in 2005-06, when it was known as the Titans.

Islanders general manager Mathieu Darche said they're excited to partner with the Ironhawks to bring pro hockey back to Trenton and have the Ironhawks serve as a "platform for our prospects to develop both on and off the ice."

"We've had several members of the current and past Islanders teams play games in the ECHL and look forward to continuing that trend in Trenton," Darche said in a statement.

The return of pro hockey to Trenton was announced in September 2025. In January, the team announced its team name and logo, chosen through a fan contest.

"While the name Ironhawks evokes Trenton's proud past as an industrial powerhouse, this team will play an important role in shaping a Trenton renaissance," Mercer County Executive Dan Benson said in January. "Bringing new economic activity, creating jobs, and igniting business opportunities right here in our community."

Trenton hasn't had pro hockey since 2013, when the Titans ceased operations. The city was home to the Trenton Titans from 1999-06, then the Devils from 2007-11 and then back to the Titans from 2011-13. The ECHL team had NHL affiliations with the Philadelphia Flyers, New Jersey Devils, Islanders and Los Angeles Kings.

The Ironhawks will play at CURE Insurance Arena in Trenton. Their first game is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24.