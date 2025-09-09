Trenton, New Jersey, will again be home to a minor league hockey team. But they need your help with a name

Trenton is bringing professional ice hockey back to the Garden State capital ahead of the 2026-2027 season.

A new minor league team will play in the ECHL, a minor professional ice hockey league, starting in 2026, and feature players hoping to eventually reach the NHL.

Officials with ECHL, Mercer County, New Jersey, and the CURE Insurance Arena made the big announcement Tuesday morning.

"We are thrilled to reintroduce the ECHL to Trenton and Mercer County, a region known for its strong hockey culture and passion for the sport," said Bob Ohrablo, president of Pro Hockey Partners, LLC and Trenton ECHL Hockey. "The ECHL/Trenton Hockey Club will attract hundreds of thousands of fans to the CURE Insurance Arena and Downtown Trenton each season. This presents an opportunity for families to enjoy exciting pro hockey nights at affordable prices, along with a variety of family-friendly promotions throughout the season."

The new Trenton team will play at the CURE Insurance Arena, located in the state's capital, which seats 7,000 people. Before this, the CURE Insurance Arena was home to the ECHL's Titans and Devils from 1999 to 2013. The arena also hosted the 2002 ECHL All-Star Classic.

The arena's general manager said they will be making some exciting upgrades to the venue and look forward to welcoming hockey fans back to their refreshed spaces.

Leaders behind the venture believe the team will also impact the community in many ways.

"This is so much more than just hockey, though," Ohrablo said. "We are making a major commitment to the area, to the arena, to the city, to the county and to the region."

Trenton has not had an ECHL team since the Titans left in 2013.

Help name the Trenton Hockey Club

Here's the really fun part: fans can enter an online contest to help name the Trenton Hockey Club.

Those who participate are asked to consider what makes Trenton and its surrounding area unique and fun.

Then, one lucky fan who submits a name suggestion will be chosen to win a pair of full-season memberships to the hockey club's first year.