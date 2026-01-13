Trenton's new minor league hockey team officially has a name and logo. Meet the Trenton Ironhawks, the ECHL's newest franchise that will begin play in the 2026-27 season.

Mercer County's executive and the team president made the announcement Tuesday morning on the arena floor inside the CURE Insurance Arena. They said the club will represent the grit, hard work and spirit of the region.

More than 750 Trenton hockey fans have already locked in season tickets, and many of them were there Tuesday to join in the excitement.

CBS News Philadelphia

The team's name was chosen through a fan contest. More than 2,000 ideas were submitted. Officials said Tuesday that it was clear that professional hockey is officially back in Trenton.

It has been more than a decade since the Trenton Titans left the city.

City leaders are calling this a new era and said the Ironhawks will attract thousands of fans with 35 home games each season.

"Trenton has been a city that understands strength, grit, resilience," Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora said, "and that's why the name Trenton Ironhawks feels so right."

"While the name Ironhawks evokes Trenton's proud past as an industrial powerhouse, this team will play an important role in shaping a Trenton renaissance," Mercer County executive Dan Benson said, "bringing new economic activity, creating jobs and igniting business opportunities right here in our community."

The fans who were in attendance for Tuesday's big reveal also had the chance to get their hands on new merchandise — T-shirts, hats and sweatshirts featuring the new name and logo.

The new season for the Ironhawks will begin in October.