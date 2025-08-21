Hurricane Erin moves away from U.S. as Philadelphia region will be gorgeous Friday. Here's the forecast.

Friday will bring beautiful weather to the Philadelphia region that continues into this weekend — for many, the last before school starts!

Conditions are improving considerably as Hurricane Erin continues its track away from the United States out in the Atlantic Ocean.

Friday and Saturday look to be picture-perfect days with low humidity, comfortable temps and tons of sunshine. Expect a high temperature in the low to mid-80s for most of us after a crisp and cool morning that starts in the 60s.

The gorgeous weekend will feature sunshine, cool mornings and warm afternoons.

The rip current risk will likely remain high for another day or two, but the surf will begin to die down a bit over the coming days.

Despite the gorgeous weather, stay cautious near the water over the weekend. Flooding will also be possible during the high tides while the surf is high. Remember to follow all posted signs and flags before you consider getting in the ocean.

Compared to where we could potentially be in late August, Sunday is looking great, but it will be a bit more humid. It will have a few additional clouds and will bring a chance of a stray shower or two, mainly later in the day and into the evening. That trend will roll into Monday as well, but after that, we dry out and remain in a relatively cool pattern.

The tropics are heating up, though, with many areas of interest from the National Hurricane Center. No individual storm is posing a threat right now, but it's the time of year when things really start to ramp up.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Friday: Sunny. High 83, Low 61.

Saturday: Sunny, beautiful. High 84, Low 62.

Sunday: Stray p.m. showers. High 83, Low 68.

Monday: Spotty thunderstorm. High 84, Low 69.

Tuesday: Sunny. High 80, Low 62.

Wednesday: Sunny. High 79, Low 58.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 79, Low 59.

