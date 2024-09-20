Gov. Tim Walz coming to Allentown, Pennsylvania, to campaign for Harris ticket

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, the Democratic vice presidential nominee, is making his way back to Pennsylvania, but this time, he'll be heading to the Lehigh Valley. Walz is set to speak at a Harris-Walz campaign rally in Allentown on Saturday morning.

The Minnesota governor has made a concentrated effort to keep up with campaign appearances throughout the state, including previous appearances in Lancaster, Erie and Pittsburgh.

According to the Harris-Walz campaign, the ticket is looking to reach every corner of Pennsylvania, including areas like the Lehigh Valley, which they say are critical to winning the state.

On Tuesday, Harris spoke at a National Association of Black Journalists panel during her seventh visit to Philadelphia in 2024. Her visit came exactly one week after the presidential debate was hosted at the National Constitution Center.

The intimate event was exclusively reserved for members of the NABJ, along with 100 journalism students from local Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

Harris spoke less about former President Donald Trump during the panel and more about her plans and policies that specifically affected Black families. She also touched on her plans for the economy, expanding the child tax credit and gun violence, including the impact it's having on Philadelphia.

The vice president stood firm on gun control and banning assault weapons, saying it'll take a holistic response and government resources to help communities prevent gun violence.