After Philadelphia debate, Bucks County voters say Harris won but few changed their minds

Pennsylvania voters react to Trump-Harris debate; few say it changed their minds

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Voters in Bucks County were tuned in to Tuesday's contentious debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump, and they came away with a range of opinions.

"She crushed it," said Dorie Moody, a Harris supporter from Warrington.

"I didn't learn anything new. They were both weak," said Joseph Pinciotti, a Trump supporter from Newtown.

"I'm a little concerned on both sides," Ed Phalen from Doylestown said.

Those supporting Harris walked away pleased with the vice president's showing.

"I thought that Kamala showed that she has a good idea of how she wants to lead this country," said Diana Cervasio from Chalfont.

On the other side, Trump supporters weren't as happy with what they saw from the former president. They didn't mince words.

"She won it," said Bucks County Trump supporter Matt Sienko. "I hate to say it, he was lost."

"Trump had a great opportunity and he blew it," Daniel Compain, a Trump supporter from Doylestown, said. "He wasn't his best."

The debate at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia showed Pennsylvania's importance to this race. CBS News polling, released days before the debate, showed an even 50-50 race between Harris and Trump in the commonwealth. And Bucks County in particular could be tight, seeing as President Biden only topped Trump by 4% in the county in 2020.

Despite their thoughts on the debate, voters who spoke to CBS News Philadelphia weren't moved off their candidate of choice. However, Harris and Trump are likely looking to sway a tiny sliver of swing voters in the crucial battleground state — people like Ed Phalen from Doylestown.

"I am leaning one way now more than I was last week," Phalen said.

"It was because of the debate," he said when asked if the debate sparked that change.

Phalen did not want to divulge which candidate he is now leaning toward. But he did talk about what he saw Tuesday that stood out to him.

"I think that reason, logic, and just the tone. So I'm leaning a little toward someone that's a little more reserved," Phalan said.

But Phalan said it was far from a perfect showing by either Harris or Trump, and he still has his concerns. CBS News polling shows the top priorities for Pennsylvania voters include the economy, immigration and the state of democracy. While the candidates were asked about these topics, Phelan and other voters said they wanted to hear more policy and less personal attacks.

"I heard about immigration, I heard about the economy. But I didn't really find anything substantial in all of that. It was just a lot of back and forth," Phelan said.

"I wish I heard less politics and more programs, like what the gist of everything should be," Sienko said.

Knowing it will likely be a tight race in Pennsylvania, even swinging a few voters in either direction could be huge for either Trump or Harris. But voters we spoke with Wednesday were split on whether the candidates were actually able to do that.

"You just don't know. It's hard to gauge the temperature, it changes almost daily," Moody said.

"No. It's not going to change anybody's mind," said Pinciotti.

"I think over the next couple of days we're going to see a shift," said Phalan.