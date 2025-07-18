Wu-Tang Clan, Chinese Lantern Festival, Cyndi Lauper, more summer things to do in Philly this weekend

It feels like a summer weekend in Philadelphia!

Whether you're looking to sip something sweet in an exotic space, dance the day (or night) away, or celebrate your Eagles fandom out on the open water, we've got you covered. As anyone who's been to the City of Brotherly Love knows, there's always a reason to celebrate here.

Keep reading to check out what's happening in the Philadelphia region this weekend.

Wu-Tang Clan at Wells Fargo Center

For all the Killa Bees out there, Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chapter with Run The Jewels will be ending their farewell tour in the City of Brotherly Love this week.

Wu-Tang Clan will be at the Wells Fargo Center on Friday night!

The farewell tour with 27 dates started in Baltimore, Maryland, on June 6.

Tickets start at $124. The show starts at 8 p.m. with doors open at 7 p.m.

All the original members will be on stage, including Ol' Dirty Bastard's son, Young Dirty Bastard.

The Staten Island, New York, collective has at least seven studio albums under their belt, with their most recent release being "Black Samson, the Bastard Swordsman," a collaborative album with Mathematics, producer and DJ for the Clan.

Chinese Lantern Festival

The Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival is back, illuminating Franklin Square for visitors all summer long. This year's festival celebrates the Year of the Snake and features over 1,000 sculptures placed in nearly 40 brand-new lantern displays.

Visitors can also enjoy authentic Chinese food, immerse themselves in cultural performances and watch the magic continue with the Franklin Square Fountain Show!

The Chinese Lantern Festival is open from 6-11 p.m. every night. Guests can purchase their tickets online.

Life of Pi at the Academy of Music

Theater fans looking for a motivational performance showcasing a story of perseverance, hope and stunning visuals – look no further than the Academy of Music's latest feature in their Broadway Series.

Based on the best-selling novel and Oscar Award-winning movie, "Life of Pi," the play is now at the Academy of Music on South Broad Street through July 27.

"Told with jaw-dropping visuals, world-class puppetry, and exquisite stagecraft, Life of Pi creates a breathtaking journey that will leave you filled with awe and joy," a description of the performance read in part on Ensemble Arts Philly's website.

Tickets are available online for Friday night's show, Saturday's matinee and night performance, as well as Sunday's matinee and night performance.

Summer Ale Festival at the Philadelphia Zoo

Things are about to get wild at the Summer Ale Festival this Saturday night at the Philadelphia Zoo.

That's right, the nation's first zoo is hosting over 100 award-winning drink vendors, food trucks and live music entertainers for guests ages 21 and over.

Just to get you excited, here's a sip of what drink vendors are to come: Angry Orchard, Beatbox Brew, Chestnut Hill Brewing Company, Conshocken Brewing Company, Dock Street Brewery, Double Nickel Brewing Co, Evil Genius, Jersey Girl Brewing, Sea Isle Iced Tea, Wissahickon Brewing Company and so, so many more.

Cross visiting the zoo off your summer bucket list by checking out the Summer Ale Festival this Saturday from 7-10 p.m.

Tickets start at $84 for general admission. Or if you're looking to splurge for that VIP feel, prices are $99 for early access. Tickets for non-drinkers ages 21 and over start at just $45.

Phillies vs. Angels at Citizens Bank Park

The Phillies will begin the second half of the MLB season with a three-game homestand against Millville, New Jersey, native Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night.

The Phillies are 55-41 and sit in first place in the NL East, leading the New York Mets by a half game.

Philadelphia had two players named to the 2025 All-Star Game in Kyle Schwarber and Zack Wheeler, but the latter opted not to participate to prepare for the second half of the season. The team's ball boy, Adam Crognale, was also voted to serve on the MLB's All-Star Ball Crew.

However, it was still an eventful week for the Phillies as Schwarber was named the MVP of the 2025 MLB Star Game after his swing-off performance helped the National League defeat the American League.

In the first-ever swing-off, Schwarber smacked three dingers into the seats and put on a show for the crowd at Truist Park in Atlanta. Maybe that will carry into the first three-game homestand of the second half of the season? Time will tell.

Tickets for this weekend's series are available online.

Lancaster Avenue Jazz & Arts Festival

Venture over to West Philly this Saturday for an unforgettable mashup of Philly food, live jazz and the best vibes. The Lancaster Avenue Jazz & Arts Festival is back for another year at Saunders Park Greene on 39th and Powelton Avenue. The festival is family-friendly and will include several performers who will get you up on your feet, like Jamaaladeen Tacuma Quintet featuring Odean Pope!

The Lancaster Avenue Jazz & Arts Festival runs from noon to 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Cyndi Lauper's farewell tour at The Mann

Get ready for the ultimate girls' night out because Cyndi Lauper is coming to Philadelphia this Sunday night.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominee is bringing her Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour to The Mann in West Philly with special guest Jake Wesley Rogers. The Grammy Award-winning and Tony Award-winning artist is sure to bring the house down with fan favorite bops, including "Time After Time" and, well, of course, "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun!"

Don't miss out on Lauper's farewell tour stop in the City of Brotherly Love on Sunday. Doors open at 6 p.m. Showtime is 7:30 p.m.

Tickets start at $51.

Deck the Hulls: Go Birds Boat Parade & Pier Party

It's not football season yet, but Eagles fans are flocking together this time to Cherry Street Pier for a summertime take on Philly fandom.

Deck the Hulls: Go Birds Boat Parade & Pier Party is coming to Philly's Cherry Street Pier this Saturday night. Boaters will deck their vessels out in all things Kelly Green, showcasing their Eagles pride, as they compete for cash, prizes and of course – bragging rights.

The best part is, it's free to register! However, boaters must attend the mandatory Captain's Meeting to get information about the parade route and a boat number to display on their vessel.

You don't have to have a boat to participate in the fun, though!

Fans can join in the action and watch the parade at the free Pier Party, which will feature a live mermaid, fan activities for guests of all ages, a best dressed competition, food and drinks, plus other interactive experiences.

Deck the Hulls runs from 7:30-9 p.m. at Philadelphia's Cherry Street Pier.

Philly Fairy Festival

To no one's surprise, our most magical event in this weekend guide is the Philly Fairy Festival at the Schuylkill Center. The festival, which runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Saturday, is described as a "fantasy celebration of nature and all the magic that comes with it."

Guests are in for a truly enchanting afternoon. Festivalgoers can try their hand at building their very own fairy crown, check out some chainmail, or take themselves on a woodland adventure along one of the trails, to truly feel like they're in their own fairytale.

Visitors can also check out the Fairytale Trail and see how the Widener Trail has been transformed into a magical world of fairy houses. There will also be photo opportunities, live theater and musical performances, face painting and a real-life fairy!

Tickets are available at the door on Saturday for $18.