Phillies' Kyle Schwarber named 2025 MLB All-Star Game MVP after hitting 3 HRs in swing-off to help NL beat AL

Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber won MVP of the 2025 MLB All-Star Game after helping the National League beat the American League in the first-ever swing-off on Tuesday night.

Instead of the game heading into extra innings, the two teams squared off in a home run derby at Truist Park in Atlanta with the game tied 6-6. Three players from each team got three swings apiece to send baseballs into the seats.

Schwarber, who ranks fifth in the MLB with 30 homers, didn't miss on any of his swings. He hit a homer every time. Before Schwarber stepped up to the plate, the NL was trailing 3-1 in the swing-off, but his three homers helped them take the lead, 4-3.

The Tampa Bays Rays' Jonathan Aranda came up after Schwarber, but he wasn't able to homer on any of his swings, which gave the NL the victory.

Schwarber is the first Phillies player to be named MVP of the All-Star game since Johnny Callison won the award in 1964.

The Phillies, who are 55-41, sit atop the NL East standings over the New York Mets heading into the second half of the season.

Philadelphia will begin a three game homestand against the Los Angeles Angels on Friday at Citizens Bank Park.