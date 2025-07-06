Philadelphia Phillies Zack Wheeler, Kyle Schwarber named to 2025 MLB All-Star Game

Ace Zack Wheeler and slugger Kyle Schwarber will represent the Philadelphia Phillies in the 2025 All-Star Game. The two teammates each earned All-Star nods for the third time on Sunday for the 95th Midsummer Classic at Truist Park in Atlanta next weekend.

Wheeler, who could potentially start for the National League, has been one of the best pitchers this season. It's his second-straight All-Star game, and all three of his All-Star selections have come during his time in Philadelphia.

On Sunday, Wheeler continued his dominant 2025 season in a one hit, complete game win over the Cincinnati Reds, where he struck out 12 batters.

Wheeler has a 9-3 record with 148 total strikeouts, which ranks tied for second in the MLB with Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal, another All-Star. Wheeler's ERA at 2.17 ranks fifth in all of baseball, and his WHIP at 0.84 ranks second behind Skubal.

In the month of June, which included five starts, Wheeler had a 0.58 ERA with 42 strikeouts.

Phillies manager Rob Thomson said before Sunday's game that he would make Wheeler the starter for the All-Star Game over Pittsburgh Pirates phenom Paul Skenes, but that's up to Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts.

"I think I'd – in this game, because they'd have very similar first halves – I'd give my guy the first shot – just to be transparent," Thomson said. "Both have been great, just put it that way."

Schwarber is heading to the Midsummer Classic for the second time as a Phillie in one of the best seasons of his career. He'll serve as the backup DH for the NL.

Schwarber ranks fifth in the MLB with 27 home runs. Fifteen of those blasts have been no-doubters, according to StatCast. He also ranks 10th in RBIs and is slashing .250/.382/.540 with a .924 OPS.