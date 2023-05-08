Pregame for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour with these "Swiftie" activities

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Swifties, get ready! Taylor Swift's Era Tours is coming to Philadelphia this week and there will be a load of activities leading up to her three-day concert series in the city.

From cocktails to friendship bracelets, whether you're going to the show or not, you can join in on the fun.

Snag yourself a Taylor Swift-inspired treat from Madison K Cookies in Northern Liberties. The tasty confections will be available from May 10-13 at 800 N. 2nd Street.

RELATED: Taylor Swift kicks off US Eras Tour at Super Bowl stadium

When you've got your sweet tooth filled, head over to The Craftship and Room Shop for an adults-only event. For $25, you and your crew can make friendship bracelets while jamming out to your favorite Swift songs. The event is on May 10 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 1901 South 9th St. and is BYOB.

Wash down your sweet nothings with some Eras Tour-themed cocktails. Assembly Rooftop Lounge, The Dutch Philly and Taqueria Amor have each curated special drinks to get you in the Swiftie mood.

ALSO SEE: Live Nation offering $25 tickets to shows for Concert Week

Then, before you head into the Linc for the shows, get your groove on at the "Ultimate Concert Pregame" at XFINITY Live! Philadelphia. You can get the party started with a dance party, themed cocktails, a costume contest and more.

The venue is hosting the Tay-Gate Party at the Outside Plaza & Bud Light Seltzer Stage from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. before each of the three concerts. Tickets are $50 and include a buffet.

Swift will be performing at Lincoln Financial Field May 12-14.