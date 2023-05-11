Taylor Swift Eras Tour: Merch goes on sale in Philadelphia

Taylor Swift merch on sale outside the Lincoln Financial Field

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- One of the biggest artists in music is spending the weekend in Philadelphia. Taylor Swift has a trio of concerts at Lincoln Financial Field on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

But, on Thursday, it was all about merchandise.

The Swift merch truck opened at 10 a.m. in parking lot K outside the Linc.

The trailer will stay open until 7 p.m. Thursday.

The lines, though, were long well before the truck opened.

Less than 30 minutes until the @TSTheErasTour merchandise trailer opens! The line from outside the Linc this morning is now inside Lot K. Dozens are waiting. The first person in line told me they got here BEFORE midnight. @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/MYIgbqpppw — Nikki DeMentri (@nikkidementri) May 11, 2023

Merch will also be on sale during the shows.

Meanwhile, what used to be a blank space is now filled with a Taylor Swift mural.

The new artwork by Emily Kelley is at 2nd and South Streets. They're going to celebrate and official unveil the mural Friday morning.

If you're going to the concert -- or even if you aren't -- go check it out in person.