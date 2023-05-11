Watch CBS News
Taylor Swift Eras Tour: Merch goes on sale in Philadelphia

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Taylor Swift merch on sale outside the Lincoln Financial Field
Taylor Swift merch on sale outside the Lincoln Financial Field 00:52

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- One of the biggest artists in music is spending the weekend in Philadelphia. Taylor Swift has a trio of concerts at Lincoln Financial Field on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

But, on Thursday, it was all about merchandise.

The Swift merch truck opened at 10 a.m. in parking lot K outside the Linc.

The trailer will stay open until 7 p.m. Thursday.

The lines, though, were long well before the truck opened.

Merch will also be on sale during the shows.

Meanwhile, what used to be a blank space is now filled with a Taylor Swift mural.

The new artwork by Emily Kelley is at 2nd and South Streets. They're going to celebrate and official unveil the mural Friday morning.

If you're going to the concert -- or even if you aren't -- go check it out in person.

