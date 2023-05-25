Taylor Swift: NJ governor adds new entry to pork roll vs. Taylor ham debate

NEWARK, N.J. (CBS) -- There's a new entry in the pork roll vs. Taylor ham debate. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has tossed Taylor Swift into the mix.

Ahead of Swift's Eras Tour show at MetLife Stadium, Murphy on Thursday declared the "Taylor Swift Ham, Egg and Cheese" the official state sandwich.

Welcome to New Jersey. We’ve been waiting for you, @taylorswift13.



In honor of Taylor Swift bringing The Eras Tour to @MetLifeStadium, I am declaring the Taylor Swift Ham, Egg, and Cheese the official state sandwich. pic.twitter.com/ilOSvUVGl6 — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) May 25, 2023

"In New Jersey, we have a reputation for a great war between Taylor ham and pork roll. Usually, we let you call it what you want but since we have a superstar coming to town, we know all too well that we should commemorate the occasion," Murphy said in a video posted on Twitter. "So today, we are declaring the official state sandwich of New Jersey a Taylor Swift ham, egg and cheese. Welcome to New Jersey, Taylor, we've been waiting for you and it would have been a cruel summer without you."

Swift's The Eras Tour could make the Berks County, Pennsylvania native a billionaire.

Swift's tour was in Philadelphia earlier this month, and her concerts at Lincoln Financial Field made a significant impact on the city's economy.

The singer will be releasing a new "Midnights' deluxe album Friday at midnight.

Swift's Eras Tour hits MetLIfe Stadium in New Jersey on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.