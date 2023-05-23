Watch CBS News
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour could make her a billionaire

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Taylor Swift is about to put a whole lot more money in her bank account.

The pop star is currently touring around the country on her Eras Tour.

All three of Swift's recent shows at Lincoln Financial Field in South Philadelphia sold out. The shows were also a boost to the local economy, with hotels seeing more reservations and the Independence Visitor Center seeing a spike in ticket sales.  

When it wraps up in August, the Eras Tour could become one of the highest grossing tours of all time. It's expected to boost Swift's income by about $500 million.

Swift's net worth was $570 million in 2022, according to Forbes.

First published on May 23, 2023 / 6:01 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

