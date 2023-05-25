Watch CBS News
Entertainment

Taylor Swift announces new "Midnights" deluxe album

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Taylor Swift to release a new "Midnights" deluxe album
Taylor Swift to release a new "Midnights" deluxe album 00:26

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Attention Swifties! Taylor Swift announced a new "Midnights" deluxe album will be released Friday night at midnight. 

It will feature a remix with Ice Spice and new vocals from Lana Del Rey.

The digital and physical versions each have exclusive tracks and the vinyl album includes a previously unheard song, called "You're Losing Me."

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
512-appicon-philadelphia-color.png

The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on May 25, 2023 / 7:55 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.