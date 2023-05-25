Taylor Swift announces new "Midnights" deluxe album
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Attention Swifties! Taylor Swift announced a new "Midnights" deluxe album will be released Friday night at midnight.
It will feature a remix with Ice Spice and new vocals from Lana Del Rey.
The digital and physical versions each have exclusive tracks and the vinyl album includes a previously unheard song, called "You're Losing Me."
