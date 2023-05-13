Taylor Swift donates money to Philabundance

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Taylor Swift is helping to shake off hunger in Philadelphia by donating money to the local nonprofit food bank Philabundance. It's a part of Swift's effort to support food banks across the country during performance stops for The Eras Tour.

In a Tweet, Philabundance thanked Swift for her "generous donation" that will help meet the growing need for food.

Thank you, @taylorswift13, for your generous donation and helping us to SHAKE OFF hunger in the communities we serve. Your donate will help us meet the growing need for food.

You can be a #HungerHero like Taylor and donate at https://t.co/BurubwjVeO #tserastour #tserastourphilly pic.twitter.com/b6dcjrlrfY — Philabundance (@Philabundance) May 12, 2023

Philabundance hasn't disclosed exactly how much money was donated by Swift.

Thousands of Swifties continue to take over Lincoln Financial Field for the singer's sold out shows this weekend in South Philadelphia. Swift will perform Saturday and Sunday nights at 6:30 p.m. before moving on to Massachusetts.

A full guide to Philadelphia's Taylor Swift takeover can be found here.