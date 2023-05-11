SEPTA adds service to the Linc for Taylor Swift's concert

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- SEPTA is helping Swifties shake off traffic by providing additional service to the Lincoln Financial Field for Taylor Swift's concert. The transit authority encourages riders to load money on a SEPTA Key Card before the concert or use the SEPTA Key Tix to speed up their trips.

Swift will be performing at the Linc on three separate sold-out shows:

Friday, May 12 at 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 13 at 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 14 at 6:30 p.m.

According to the Linc, the stadium's seating capacity is 67,594. Throughout the three shows, that's an estimated attendance of at least 202,700 people.

SEPTA says it "strongly recommends" that riders go to the NRG Station after the concerts end to catch both the Broad Street Line and connection services.

Broad Street Line Service

In addition to the regular service on the Broad Street line, five local trains will make stops at NRG Station departing Fern Rock Transportation Center on the following dates and times:

Friday, May 12: 6:08 p.m.; 6:18 p.m.; 6:38 p.m.; and 6:48 p.m.

Saturday, May 13: 4:30 p.m.; 4:40 p.m.; 4:50 p.m.; 5 p.m.; and 5:10 p.m.

Sunday, May 14: 4:42 p.m.; 4:52 p.m.; 5:02 p.m.; 5:12 p.m.; and 5:22 p.m.

Regional Rail

Additional service from Center City will be offered on the Paoli/Thorndale, Media/Wawa, and West Trenton Lines on Saturday, May 13 and Sunday, May 14 only.

Regular service scheduled for Friday already includes late-night service with times listed here.